* Central banks' liquidity pledge reassures investors
* Soft U.S. data keeps speculation of Fed easing alive
* Options reflect high level of euro uncertainty
* Yen gains broadly after BOJ stands pat
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 15 The euro climbed for a fourth
straight session against the dollar on Friday, underpinned by
expectations that central banks around the world will act to
prevent any fallout arising after Sunday's crucial Greek
election.
The dollar, meanwhile, slumped against the yen as Friday's
U.S. economic data reflected weakness in the recovery, raising
the prospect the Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary
easing.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making
arm, is scheduled to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday.
But Sunday's Greek vote has been the focus this week.
Central banks around the world are bracing for action to
counter any turmoil from Greece's election, with the European
Central Bank hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to
open its coffers.
"My main thesis continues to be that policy makers will step
in to mitigate downside equity and financial market contagion
risks," said Andy Busch, global currency and public policy
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
"This is precisely what has happened over the last two days
and will certainly continue into next week."
A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and
provide relief to the euro, although any bounce could prove
temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of
the debt crisis spreading to Italy, the euro zone's
third-largest economy.
In late afternoon trading, the euro last traded
at$1.2655, up 0.2 percent on the day but below a three-week high
of $1.2672 hit on Monday, struck after a 100-billion-euro aid
package was agreed to for Spanish banks.
The trend momentum on the euro has turned bullish the last
few days, TD Securities said in a note, so further gains cannot
be ruled out. The bank, however, viewed the euro's bounce in
June as corrective and if the $1.2650-$1.2670 resistance holds,
it expects a re-test of $1.25 early next week.
"Leading into Sunday's Greek election, some traders covered
short positions, but others appear to be building longs on the
belief that regardless of the outcome there is more downside
than upside priced in, leaving the scales unbalanced in favor of
short-term long euro positioning," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
GREEK ELECTION SCENARIO
Traders said the euro has scope to post short-term gains if
Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority in
Sunday's election. In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout
parties win, the euro could drop toward near two-year lows of
$1.2286 struck this month.
For the week, however, the euro was little changed.
Investors this week slashed hefty bearish positions after
hitting record highs last week. As a result, the long dollar
position fell for the first time in six weeks to around $38
billion, according to Reuters data.
Uncertainty about the euro was reflected in the options
market, where both one-week and one-month implied
volatilities traded at elevated levels of 14.85
percent and 12.35 respectively.
Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday but remained
near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from capital
markets. The deteriorating situation in the euro zone has
galvanized policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a G20
summit next week.
In the United States, data on manufacturing output showed a
decline in May for the second time in three months, while a
gauge of factory activity in New York state plunged this month,
worrisome signs the American economy is cooling.
Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment falling to a
six-month low in early June.
"U.S. statistics over the past two weeks have made a
third quantitative easing program far more likely," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist, at WorldWide Markets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "There is nothing quite as effective
in devaluing the dollar as the Federal Reserve printing press."
The dollar and euro also came under pressure against the yen
after the Bank of Japan announced no change in its monetary
policy. Analysts said some investors may have positioned for a
more dovish stance and were buying back the yen as a result.
The euro dropped 0.7 percent on the day to 99.57
yen, posting weekly losses of 1.4 percent. The dollar,
meanwhile, fell 0.9 percent to 78.68 yen, according to Reuters
data, its worst loss since late May. On the week, the greenback
was down 1.1 percent.
