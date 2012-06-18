(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Greek bounce short-lived; Spain, Italy fears dominate
* Spanish 10-year bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Merkel says Greece must stick to bailout commitments
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell from a one-month
high against the dollar o n M onday as surging Spanish borrowing
costs fueled fears of an escalating euro zone debt crisis and
overshadowed a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek
elections.
Spanish bond yields rose above 7 percent, the highest since
the euro was launched in 1999, threatening Madrid's ability to
finance itself. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek
international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields rose
above 7 percent.
Although Sunday's vote eased immediate concerns about Greece
being forced out of the euro zone, the narrow victory raised
doubts over how the winning New Democracy party would implement
deep spending cuts and tax increases that come with the bailout.
Market players also fretted about the euro zone's ability to
respond to the risk of contagion to larger economies like Spain
and Italy, with investors likely selling into any near-term
bounce by the euro.
"Lots of focus on the Greek election today, but in the
scheme of things, it is noise," said Jens Nordvig, global head
of FX strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.
"Spanish yields have shot through the highs from November,
and even the short-end is now looking shaky. Europe is facing
much greater challenges than the risk of a Greek exit," he said.
Nordvig said the instability of the euro zone as a whole had
started to cause capital flight and only a fundamental reform of
the bloc would stop it.
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.2576, off a
one-month high of $1.2747 hit in Asia as it came under pressure
on reported selling by Asian sovereign investors. It was the
euro's worst showing in nearly three weeks.
Investors are shifting focus to a policy announcement by the
Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Some analysts said the euro could
gain versus the dollar on speculation the U.S. central bank may
opt for more easing to boost growth.
Many market players expect the Fed to extend its long-term
bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months from the
current deadline of June after a series of disappointing data.
Citigroup, for one, expects a modest extension of Operation
Twist by $200 billion, although it may not have as much
risk-positive impact as the two rounds of quantitative easing.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 79.09 yen. The euro
was little changed at 99.48 yen.
WEAK GOVERNMENT
Spain is likely to pay record high borrowing rates at debt
auctions this week. Spain's Treasury will issue 2 billion to 3
billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month
debt on Tue sday and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of
bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.
The euro also failed to hold gains given that the positive
Greek election outcome had already been priced in last week.
Greek equities had rallied 14.1 percent between Tuesday and
Friday. The euro rose from roughly $1.25 to $1.2650 and the S&P
500 rallied 2.5 percent in the same period.
The Greek parties that broadly back the country's
international bailout will agree to form a coalition government
on Tuesday, a senior official with the conservative New
Democracy party that won the election told Reuters.
A source said Greece will ask the so-called "troika" -- the
European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund -- to spread 11.7 billion euros in austerity cuts over four
years instead of two.
However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany cannot
accept any loosening of the terms of Greece's bailout. A senior
euro zone official said international partners will not decide
on fresh loan payments to Greece until a new government there
has signed a memorandum of understanding with the troika.
Howard Jones, adviser at RMG Wealth Management, said any
rebound to $1.28 in euro/dollar is a selling opportunity.
Positioning data showed speculators' massive net euro short
positions at 195,187 contracts last week, even after they were
trimmed from the previous week's record high of 214,418
contracts.
In the options market, near-term implied volatility fell,
with the one-week easing to 11.45 percent from a high of around
16.75 percent last Thursday, while the one-month dropped to a
roughly four-week low of 11.26 percent.
However, one-month risk reversals still
pointed to a bias for euro weakness.
European finance ministers meet on Friday and a summit is
scheduled for the end of this month, but little is expected in
the way of fresh policy measures toward a banking union or
greater fiscal integration like common euro bonds.