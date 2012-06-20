* Euro supported by Fed easing speculation
* Greece seen closer to agreeing coalition government
* Euro resistance at $1.2748, post-election high
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar fell for a second
straight session against the euro on Wednesday on speculation
the Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus to
boost the world's largest economy, although any decision by the
central bank to stand pat could spur a reversal.
The euro also gained support from signs Greek parties may be
close to forming a coalition government and expectations that
euro zone policymakers could take quick steps to lower borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy.
Strategists said the Fed's policy decision due later on
Wednesday, seen as likely to focus on action to lower long-term
interest rates on U.S. Treasuries, would take center stage.
In general, lower interest rates make a country's currency less
attractive.
"The focus right now has been on the U.S. central bank and
the possibility that it may further stimulate the economy, so
that has helped put worries about Europe off to the side," said
Joe Manimbo, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions
in Washington.
In early New York trading, the euro was up 0.1
percent at $1.2703, not far from a one-month high of $1.2748 hit
on Monday after a narrow win for pro-bailout parties in the
Greek election. It held much of the gains made against the
dollar on Tuesday.
"The weakness in the dollar is understandable but once that
speculation is out of the way, and we know what the Fed is going
to do, concerns about the euro zone will come back to the fore,"
said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New
York Mellon.
"You wouldn't want to hold euros on a long-term basis."
Signs the euro zone debt crisis is intensifying -- through
weakening German economic indicators and elevated Spanish bond
yields -- have prompted some players to bet central banks will
step in with measures to safeguard global growth.
Many investors doubt the Fed will go so far as to launch
another round of quantitative easing, a policy that entails the
expansion of its balance sheet via bond purchases.
A more likely scenario is for the Fed to extend "Operation
Twist", a program aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing
costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
The scheme is now due to end in June.
Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto
said "Operation Twist" seems to be the "path of least
resistance, the least market-disturbing, and...we do not think
financial conditions have reached the threshold for full-on QE3
yet."
He added, however, that there are still some out there
calling for the Fed to expand their balance sheet and if the
range of expectations is between "Operation Twist" and full-on
QE3, then anything less than outright asset purchases might
disappoint the market.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent lower on a basket of
currencies at 81.290, not far from a one-month low of
81.186 hit on Tuesday.
PERIPHERAL DEBT PRESSURED
The greenback's overall weakness saw sterling trade near a
one-month high at $1.5778, despite minutes from the
latest meeting of the rate-setting committee of the Bank of
England showing policymakers are on the verge of another round
of monetary easing in the UK.
The pound was last at $1.5751, up 0.2 percent on the day.
Bank of England's Mervyn King has flagged the downside risks
to the economy from the euro zone turmoil and analysts said
decisions to ring fence the UK from Europe's troubles could see
sterling benefit from safe-haven flows in the near term.
With Spain's 10-year government bond yields having hit
euro-era highs this week, fanning speculation Madrid may need a
full-blown bailout, market players expected the euro's gains to
be limited.
Given the level of Spanish long-term yields, Italy put
forward a proposal at a G20 summit on Tuesday for the euro
zone's rescue funds to start buying the debt of distressed
European countries.
The proposal is expected to be discussed at a meeting of
European leaders on Friday but it would require a huge shift in
Germany's stance for it to gather credence.
The euro could see a bounce if the proposal is implemented
although a sustained rise is unlikely, traders said.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the safe-haven yen
, to 100.46 yen, while the dollar rose 0.2 percent
against the Japanese currency to 79.04 yen.
The Australian dollar rose to a six-week high of
US$1.0211 as investors bet more Fed stimulus would boost
growth-linked currencies. The Aussie last traded flat at
US$1.0192.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London Editing by W
Simon)