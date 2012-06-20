(Updates with Fed announcement, changes byline)

* Euro supported by Fed easing speculation

* Greece seen closer to agreeing coalition government

* Euro resistance at $1.2748, post-election high

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar edged lower against the euro in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to support a stalling U.S. economic recovery.

The Fed said it would extend Operation Twist, an effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones, a move widely expected by market participants.

The dollar initially rallied to a session high against the euro as some investors were disappointed that the Fed did not signal a third round of quantitative easing. But the euro later rebounded and last traded at $1.2706, up 0.2 percent on the day.

"The initial read of the Fed statement was somewhat less dovish than many expected because they didn't really hint at any additional QE measures," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"On second look, maybe the market is thinking they are flagging some deflationary risks that we're seeing as well as having left the door wide open to another round of QE if conditions get worse," he said.

Markets are expected to be volatile as traders sift through the Fed's statement and wait for a news conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT).

The dollar gained further versus the yen and last traded at 79.61, up 0.9 percent, compared with 79.41 earlier. (Editing by Dave Zimmerman)