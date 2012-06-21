* Weak global data fans risk aversion
* Euro posts worst daily performance since March
* Dollar hits 5-week high vs yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. dollar posted its
biggest rise in more than three months against major currencies
on Thursday as weak economic data around the globe further
unnerved investors disappointed with the Federal Reserve's
decision to take only a modest step to bolster the economy.
Currencies of commodity-linked economies including
Australia, New Zealand and Canada sold off as investors dumped
riskier investments and parked money in the relative safety of
the dollar.
U.S. jobless claims indicated the labor market is still
struggling, while signs of softening in U.S. manufacturing and
weakness in global output heightened the aversion to risk.
The data comes a day after the U.S. central bank expanded a
program to keep long-term borrowing costs down and said it was
ready to do more if needed, but disappointed some investors who
had hoped for another round of bond buying.
"We are still dealing with the lack of any quantitative
easing, which is putting a little bit of a drag on the markets,"
said Fabian Eliasson, vice president of currency sales at Mizuho
Corporate Bank in New York.
"The poor data puts further risk-off sentiment into the
markets. You can see the commodity currencies are getting hit
extra hard."
The euro dropped as low as $1.2546 on Reuters data,
far off Wednesday's high of $1.2744. It was last at $1.2562,
down 1.1 percent, on track for its largest daily loss in more
than three months.
Adding to weakness in the euro was data showing Germany's
private sector shrank in June for the second month running, with
manufacturing activity hitting a three-year low.
The weak euro zone data kept alive speculation the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates soon, offering investors a
fresh excuse to sell the euro.
The euro's intraday bias, however, remained neutral,
ActionForex analysts said. The rebound from a nearly two-year
low of $1.2287 hit in early June was viewed as a correction, and
with $1.2435 minor support intact, a further rally could still
be seen, they added.
DOLLAR UPSIDE
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
performance against a basket of currencies, rose 0.8 percent to
82.241, on track for its best day since March 9.
"We've come back to the situation where the data was weak
and concerning and we have anti-risk sentiment going on, which
tends to benefit the dollar," said Tom Fitzpatrick, chief
technical strategist at Citigroup.
Still, analysts said the dollar's outlook was clouded, with
more players likely to position for fresh Fed stimulus after the
central bank downgraded its U.S. growth forecast.
"We maintain our view that Fed easing could weaken the U.S.
dollar sharply in the weeks ahead," BNP Paribas wrote to
clients. "While euro/dollar could be taken higher for the ride,
we think the commodity bloc (AUD, NZD and CAD) will continue to
benefit most."
A Reuters poll after the Fed decision showed that Wall
Street firms still see a 50 percent chance of another round of
quantitative easing.
Some analysts said the Fed was probably saving ammunition
given the risk the euro zone crisis could deteriorate in coming
weeks as borrowing costs in peripheral countries remain high.
Spain's borrowing hit a euro-era high at an auction on
Thursday. The country's government officials said a formal
request for bank support will be made in the next few days and
the details finalized before the end of July.
Against the yen, the dollar rose as high as 80.32 yen
, its highest level since mid-May. It was last at 80.29,
up 1 percent.
The Australian dollar fell 1.4 percent to $1.0043,
retreating from a seven-week high of $1.0225 hit on Wednesday.
The New Zealand dollar fell 1.1 percent to $0.7873.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Leslie Adler)