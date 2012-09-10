* Euro edges lower vs dollar after Friday's rally
* Fed monetary easing speculation weighs on dollar
* Investors await Dutch election, German court ruling
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The euro dropped against the
dollar for the first time in four days o n M onday, a direction
that could prove to be transitory given elevated expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will unveil new stimulus measures
to bolster the economy this week.
The euro rallied last week to hit an almost four-month high
on Friday, when disappointing U.S. jobs data spurred speculation
the Fed would launch a third round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Thursday.
Under the QE program, the Fed prints money to buy bonds,
which depresses Treasury yields, with the goal of encouraging
investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. An increase in the
money supply erodes the value of the dollar.
"The Federal Reserve is gearing up to ease and the only
question is how far will they go," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York. "How far they will
go will depend on how aggressive they want to be. But either
way, we don't expect the central bank to stand by idly and do
nothing this week just because of the U.S. elections."
Lien said she expects the Federal Open Market Committee, the
Fed's policymaking arm, to alter the rate guidance language of
its statement and extend its low rate pledge from 2014 to 2015.
Low interest rates for longer than anticipated should also
weigh on the dollar, making it a funding currency for buying
higher-yielding assets.
The euro last traded down 0.4 percent at $1.2758,
below Friday's peak of $1.2817, which was its highest level
since May.
Sentiment, however, toward the single currency shared by 17
countries has improved markedly as a result of the European
Central Bank last week unveiling a plan to cut borrowing costs
for its most indebted countries.
But analysts cautioned that with Dutch elections and a
German constitutional court ruling on the euro zone permanent
bailout fund also due this week, investors will be wary of
buying the currency.
Westpac said in a note the euro may rise to $1.30 in the
near term after last week's soft U.S. jobs report bolstered
expectations of more easing by the Fed.
Westpac also said risks around the German constitutional
court's pending decision on whether the rescue fund can go ahead
were exaggerated. It expected a favorable ruling on the fund,
albeit with restrictions. Dutch election risks were also waning
as recent polls showed a tilt back toward pro-European parties,
all of which could see the euro target $1.33-1.34, it added.
Even so, analysts said the currency remained vulnerable to
developments in Spain, which may have to ask for a bailout, and
Greece, whose foreign lenders rejected parts of an austerity
package prepared by the government.
Greece acknowledged on Monday it was having trouble
persuading foreign lenders to accept a plan to save nearly 12
billion euros over two years, essential to unlocking aid
payments the country needs to avoid bankruptcy..
DOLLAR UNDER PRESSURE
In a Reuters poll taken after Friday's jobs report,
economists saw a 60 percent chance of the Fed embarking on QE3
this week compared with 45 percent in a late August poll.
More stimulus from the Fed would make it attractive for
investors to use the dollar as a funding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets in carry trades.
Expectations of Fed easing have helped the Australian
dollar, which hit a two-week high on Friday, but weak Chinese
trade data put it under some pressure on Monday.
The Aussie dollar tends to be sensitive to economic data from
China, Australia's biggest export market.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar last traded up 0.1 percent
at 78.28 yen, just above a one-month low of 78.00 yen hit
on Friday.
Analysts said Japanese authorities may start stepping up
their rhetoric against the yen's rise if the dollar drops below
the early August low of 77.90 yen. There was also a risk the
Bank of Japan could ease policy when it next meets to neutralize
some of the impact from possible action by the Federal Reserve.
"We remain of the view that in the current more favorable
market environment and on a risk-reward basis, building long
dollar/yen positions on pull-back close to the 78.00 mark is an
appealing strategy," BMO Capital Markets said in a note.