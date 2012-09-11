* German court expected to back euro zone bailout fund
* Speculation of Fed easing weighs broadly on dollar
* Moody's warning on U.S. debt hurts dollar
* Euro at 4-month high, Canadian dollar at 1-year peak
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The euro advanced to a
four-month high against the dollar on Tuesday on increased
expectations a German court will back the euro zone bailout
fund, while the greenback fell broadly on speculation the
Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy further this week to
boost a slumping U.S. economy.
Euro gains, however, were seen likely to be capped by the
outside risk Germany's constitutional court could still surprise
investors by rejecting the European Stability Mechanism,
Europe's new bailout fund, in a ruling on
Wednesday..
Such a decision would threaten European Central Bank plans
to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy under a program
announced late last week which had given the euro a lift.
In trading on Tuesday, the euro hit $1.2854, its
highest since May 15. It blew past its 200-day moving average
around $1.2834. It was last trading at $1.2847, up 0.7 percent
on the day, having rallied more than 6 percent from its two-year
low of $1.2042 struck in late July.
Helping the euro advance was a German court saying it would
not postpone Wednesday's long-awaited decision despite a new
challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.
"That just removes the uncertainty about the bailout fund
which is euro-positive and the consensus now is that the German
court will back the fund without incident," said Brian Kim,
currency strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The Netherlands holds an election on Wednesday and a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting on U.S. monetary policy ends on
Thursday.
Analysts said sentiment toward the euro was broadly positive
but the currency was vulnerable to developments in Spain, which
is expected to ask for a bailout, and in Greece, whose foreign
lenders rejected parts of a government austerity package.
"Spain and Italy are huge problems that are far from solved,
and if the worst comes and the (bailout funds) are tapped and
the ECB starts purchasing 'unlimited' quantities, ... the euro
will devalue, similar to the dollar when the Fed initially
started its quantitative easing program," said Brad Bechtel,
managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
WEAK DOLLAR
Pressure on the U.S. dollar has increased. Weak U.S. jobs
data last week raised expectations the Fed will launch another
asset purchase program. That would weigh on the dollar against
higher-yielding currencies.
In a Reuters poll taken after Friday's weaker-than-expected
payrolls report, economists saw a 60 percent chance of the Fed
embarking on quantitative easing this week compared with 45
percent in a late August poll.
The dollar also sold off across the board after Moody's
Investors Service said Tuesday the United States could lose its
triple-A debt rating if next year's budget talks do not reduce
over time the country's debt.
"While nothing new, this just reinforces the fiscal troubles
in the U.S. and a big blow to investor confidence in the
country," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at
BNY Mellon in New York.
The greenback fell to 77.73 yen, its lowest in more
than three months. It was last at 77.81, down 0.6 percent.
Analysts said the Japanese authorities were likely to step
up threats to intervene in the currency market and the Bank of
Japan could ease policy further when it meets next week to
offset any impact from possible easing by the Fed.
The dollar index fell to a four-month low of 79.856,
and was last at 79.901, down 0.4 percent. The greenback also
slipped to a three-month trough against the Swiss franc of
0.9389 franc. In midday New York trading, the dollar was
down 0.7 percent at 0.9396 franc.
The growth-linked Canadian dollar rose to a
one-year high against the U.S. dollar, buoyed in part by the
Bank of Canada's tightening bias. The U.S. dollar was last down
0.5 percent at C$0.9726.
The Australian dollar rose to a nearly three-week high
versus the greenback. It traded past a key US$1.04 options
barrier that had capped it the last few weeks. It traded as high
as US$1.0442, its strongest since Aug. 24, and was last
at US$1.0438, up 1 percent.