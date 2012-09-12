* Dollar index falls to new four-month low
* German court verdict underpins demand for riskier assets
* More gains expected in anticipation of further Fed easing
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro climbed to a
four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's
Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund
and budget pact, mitigating concerns about the region's
three-year-old debt crisis.
While the court approval was made under certain conditions,
it was enough to lift market sentiment, boosting global stocks
and reducing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900. The
single euro zone currency has risen more than 7 percent since it
hit a two-year low of around $1.2040 in July, boosted after the
European Central Bank's pledge to do whatever it takes to
preserve the currency.
More gains are expected if the Federal Reserve opts to
implement further monetary easing on Thursday, leaving the euro
with the potential to test the $1.30 level.
"The euro continues to be in steady favor as a series of
events have proven to be supportive, including today's ruling by
Germany's top constitutional court," said Samarjit Shankar,
managing director of global strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
Germany's Constitutional court said on Wednesday the
European Stability Mechanism could go ahead but with the
condition that any German contribution above 190 billion euros
would require prior approval by the lower house of parliament.
Positive momentum continued for the euro as well as
higher-yielding currencies following the European Central Bank's
unveiling of plans last week to lower the borrowing costs of
indebted euro zone countries via bond purchases.
But analysts and traders still worried that the depth of the
euro zone's debt problems could temper the euro's rise.
"It is now time to take stock. How much further can the Euro
rally?," asked Jens Nordvig, head of G10 FX strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
He believed that there would be fewer positive European
catalysts from here on and said "the short-squeeze on the euro
is now in its final phase, and we will be looking for fresh
short opportunities."
Traders reported another options barrier at $1.2950 and
cited chart resistance at the May 11 high of $1.2958. The euro
traded well above a low of $1.2815 hit on caution just ahead of
the court decision.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent versus the dollar at
$1.2904.
It also rose to its highest in more than two months against
the Japanese yen of 100.64 yen. In midday New York
trading, it was at 100.44, yen, up 0.5 percent.
Currency markets showed little reaction to the killing of
the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff on
Wednesday, which pressured crude oil futures.
A potential source of disruption for the euro, however, is a
general election in the Netherlands on Wednesday, though polls
indicate radical anti-euro parties have lost the momentum they
had just a month ago.
DOLLAR FALLS BEFORE FED
The dollar fell to a four-month low against a basket of
currencies before Thursday's Federal Reserve decision, with the
dollar index dropping to 79.522.
BNY Mellon's flows data showed that the dollar was the most
sold sold currency across the board on Wednesday, with sterling
and the Canadian and New Zealand dollars the most bought.
The Fed looks set to launch a third round of bond purchases
this week to try to drive borrowing costs lower and boost a
flagging economy, especially after weak jobs data last week.
However, analysts said expectations for more QE were already
high which may limit the currency's drop.
The dollar extended losses following a warning from Moody's
on Tuesday that the United States could lose its triple-A debt
rating if next year's government budget talks do not produce
policies that gradually cut the country's debt.
The dollar also fell to a four-month low against the Swiss
franc of 0.9337 franc, while the higher-yielding
Australian dollar hit a three-week high of US$1.0507.
The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its target range
for the Swiss franc LIBOR unchanged and retain its cap on the
euro/Swiss franc currency pair at 1.20 francs when it announces
its monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The yen held near a 3-1/2-month high against the
broadly weak dollar, trading at 77.88 per dollar. Focus on
potential Fed action this week compared to a Bank of Japan
viewed to be on the sidelines should keep pressure on the dollar
for now.