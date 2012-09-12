* German court decision underpins demand for riskier assets
* More gains expected on speculation Fed to ease
* Dollar index falls to four-month low
* Swiss National Bank expected to keep currency cap
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro reached a four-month
peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's
Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund
and budget pact, allaying fears about the region's
three-year-old debt crisis.
While the court approval came with conditions, it was enough
to lift global stocks and lower borrowing costs for Italy and
Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies,
respectively.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900.
Positive momentum continued for the euro and higher-yielding
currencies, a trend that began after the European Central Bank
unveiled plans last week to lower borrowing costs for indebted
countries via bond purchases. The euro gained in six out of the
eight sessions in September.
The single currency has risen more than 7 percent since it
hit a two-year low of around $1.2040 in July, boosted after ECB
President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to
preserve the currency.
More gains are expected if the Federal Reserve opts to
implement further monetary easing on Thursday, leaving the euro
with the potential to test the $1.30 level.
"The euro continues to be in steady favor as a series of
events have proven to be supportive, including today's ruling by
Germany's top constitutional court," said Samarjit Shankar,
managing director of global strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
Germany's Constitutional court said the European Stability
Mechanism could go ahead but with the condition that any German
contribution above 190 billion euros would require prior
approval by the lower house of parliament.
But analysts and traders still worried that the euro zone's
debt problems could temper the euro's rise.
"It is now time to take stock. How much further can the euro
rally?" asked Jens Nordvig, head of G10 FX strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
He believed that there would be fewer positive European
catalysts from here on and said "the short-squeeze on the euro
is now in its final phase, and we will be looking for fresh
short opportunities."
The euro was last at $1.2894, up 0.3 percent.
It also rose to its highest in more than two months against
the Japanese yen at 100.63 yen and last traded at
100.42 yen, up 0.5 percent.
A potential source of disruption for the euro is a general
election in the Netherlands on Wednesday, though polls indicate
radical anti-euro parties have lost the momentum they had just a
month ago.
DOLLAR FALLS BEFORE FED
The dollar fell to a four-month low against a basket of
currencies before Thursday's Federal Reserve decision, with the
dollar index dropping to 79.522.
BNY Mellon's flows data showed that the dollar was the most
sold currency across the board on Wednesday, with sterling and
the Canadian and New Zealand dollars the most bought.
The Fed looks set to launch a third round of bond purchases
to try to drive borrowing costs lower and boost a flagging
economy, especially after weak jobs data last week.
However, analysts said expectations for more quantitative
easing were already high, which may limit the currency's drop.
The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its target range
for the Swiss franc LIBOR unchanged and retain its cap on the
euro/Swiss franc currency pair at 1.20 francs when it announces
its monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The yen held near a 3-1/2-month high, trading at
77.86 per dollar. Focus on potential Fed action this week and a
Bank of Japan viewed to be on the sidelines should keep pressure
on the dollar for the near term.