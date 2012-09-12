* German court decision underpins demand for riskier assets
* Dollar losses expected if Fed announces bond buying
* Dollar index falls to four-month low
* Swiss National Bank expected to keep currency cap
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro rose to a four-month
peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's
Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund,
leaving currency sentiment to hinge on an upcoming Federal
Reserve stimulus decision.
While the German court approval came with conditions it
nevertheless allayed fears about the region's three-year-old
debt crisis and helped lower borrowing costs for Italy and
Spain, the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies,
respectively.
With the court decision out of the way, the dollar's
direction will be dictated by whether the Fed announces a third
round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3, at the conclusion of
its two-day meeting on Thursday. The program is tantamount to
printing money and dilutes the value of the dollar.
The Fed looks set to launch a third round of bond purchases
to try to drive U.S. borrowing costs lower and boost a flagging
economy, especially after weak jobs data last week.
"If the Fed announces QE3 we will likely see a knee-jerk
move lower in the dollar, but it should be modest because at
this stage it is priced into the market," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington D.C.
"On the other hand, the dollar could see a relief rally if
the Fed disappoints and personally I think they will save their
firepower with all the looming event risk we have ahead, such as
the U.S. fiscal cliff," he said.
The U.S. fiscal cliff is the term being used to describe a
series of tax rises and spending cuts that are set to kick in at
the beginning of next year.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900.
Positive momentum for the euro has been in place since the
European Central Bank unveiled plans last week to lower
borrowing costs for indebted countries via bond purchases. In
September, the euro has gained in six out of eight sessions.
The euro has risen more than 7 percent since it hit a
two-year low of around $1.2040 in July, boosted after ECB
President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to
preserve it.
"The euro continues to be in steady favor as a series of
events have proven to be supportive, including today's ruling by
Germany's top constitutional court," said Samarjit Shankar,
managing director of global strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
Germany's Constitutional court said the European Stability
Mechanism could go ahead but with the condition that any German
contribution above 190 billion euros would require prior
approval by the lower house of parliament.
The euro was last at $1.2894, up 0.3 percent.
It also rose to its highest in more than two months against
the yen at 100.63 yen and last traded at 100.38 yen,
up 0.5 percent.
A potential source of disruption for the euro is a general
election in the Netherlands on Wednesday, though polls indicate
radical anti-euro parties have lost the momentum they had just a
month ago.
DOLLAR FALLS BEFORE FED
The dollar fell to a four-month low against a basket of
currencies before Thursday's Fed decision, with the dollar index
dropping to 79.522.
BNY Mellon's flows data showed that the dollar was the most
sold currency across the board on Wednesday, with sterling and
the Canadian and New Zealand dollars the most bought.
The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its target range
for the Swiss franc LIBOR unchanged and retain its cap on the
euro/Swiss franc currency pair at 1.20 francs when it announces
its monetary policy decision on Thursday.
Against the yen, the dollar traded up 0.1 percent at 77.84
per dollar. Focus on potential Fed action this week and a
Bank of Japan viewed to be on the sidelines should keep pressure
on the dollar for the near term.