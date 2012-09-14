* Euro seen extending rally * Euro bailout fund operational next month * Yen falls on anxiety about intervention * Focus on bank of Japan meeting next week By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Sept 14 The dollar tumbled broadly on Friday, falling against the euro to the lowest in more than four months a day after the Federal Reserve announced a bond-buying program to bolster the economic recovery. The Fed's decision, plus more confidence about the euro zone debt crisis after recent European Central Bank action, have the single currency on track for a 2.3 percent gain against the greenback this week, its best weekly performance since late January. The dollar has fallen against the euro for four straight sessions. The Fed on Thursday said it would embark on another phase of quantitative easing, by buying $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt per month until the outlook for U.S. jobs improved substantially. It also expects benchmark U.S. interest rates to stay near zero until at least mid-2015. "They are saying they want 200,000 to 300,000 new jobs per month for a prolonged period of time, and if they do not get that, they are not done," said Alessio de Longis, portfolio manager of the Currency Opportunities Fund at OppenheimerFunds in New York. "The ECB's recent pledge to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries has also encouraged investors to buy euros," he said. "We should be able to get to $1.35 in the euro simply based on additional short-covering by investors who have been dramatically underweight the euro and European equities." "And a month from now, if European data starts surprising to the upside, there is plenty of room to build fresh euro longs that could take us to $1.40," he said. The euro hit a peak of $1.3168, its highest level since early May. It was last at $1.3106, up 0.9 percent, as a drop in bond yields in smaller euro zone economies prompted investors to buy the currency. The euro has gained 4.2 percent against the dollar so far in September, helped by the ECB's bond-buying scheme and the German Constitutional Court backing the euro zone's bailout fund. In the Fed's previous two rounds of QE, it bought about $2.3 trillion in bonds to lower long-term rates. While lower rates may prompt more U.S. business and residential investments, they are viewed as negative for the dollar as there is less incentive for foreigners to buy what could be lower-yielding U.S. debt. "The Fed's decision and the ECB's action together are decisive and consequential and should underwrite risk appetite well into next year." said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York. The euro zone's permanent bailout fund will be up and running at the end of next month, the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on Friday, two days after Germany's top court gave it the go-ahead. Europe's common currency also rose to an eight-month high against the Swiss franc at 1.2179 francs and hit a four-month high against the yen of 103.00 yen. The dollar fell to 0.9235 Swiss franc, its lowest since mid-May. The Australian dollar hit a one-month high of US$1.0624 as riskier assets rallied. Risk-taking was also helped by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales last month. A jump in the Thomson Reuters/University Michigan consumer sentiment index this month also boosted risk appetite. YEN LOSSES The pledge of stimulus by the Fed should weaken the dollar and reduce other countries' export competitiveness, making markets wary that authorities might seek to counter this development. The Bank of Japan meets next week to decide on monetary policy, and the Ministry of Finance has increased its threats to intervene in the currency market in the past few days. Traders in Asia said the BOJ, which conducts currency intervention on behalf of the finance ministry, checked rates on Thursday after the Fed's decision. Such checks are seen as a sign authorities may be edging closer to intervening. The dollar, however, gained against the yen, which fell broadly on speculation Japanese authorities could intervene to cap its recent gains against the dollar. Expectations that the Bank of Japan could ease policy next week in response to the Fed's action will also likely undermine the yen, traders said. The dollar hit a seven-month low of 77.11 yen on Thursday. It last traded up 1 percent at 78.28 yen yen, according to Reuters data.