* Euro seen extending rally
* But equity options show dollar woes may be nearing an end
* Speculators again turn negative on dollar
* Focus on Bank of Japan meeting next week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The dollar fell broadly on
F riday, hitting a four-month low against the euro as investors
embraced riskier assets a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced aggressive new stimulus to bolster the economic
recovery.
The Fed's decision, plus more confidence about the euro zone
debt crisis after recent European Central Bank action, put the
single currency on track for a 2.4 percent gain against the
greenback this week, its best weekly performance since late
January. The dollar has fallen against the euro for four
straight sessions.
Nonetheless, some strategists in the equity options market
believe the greenback's woes are nearing an end. Traders
aggressively scooped up bullish options in an exchange-traded
fund tied to the U.S. dollar index on Fri day.
The Fed on Thursday said it would embark on another phase of
quantitative easing, buying $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt
per month until the outlook for U.S. jobs improved
substantially. It also expects benchmark U.S. interest rates to
stay near zero until at least mid-2015.
"They are saying they want 200,000 to 300,000 new jobs per
month for a prolonged period of time, and if they do not get
that, they are not done," said Alessio de Longis, portfolio
manager of the Currency Opportunities Fund at OppenheimerFunds
in New York.
That should keep the dollar under pressure.
"There are several countries that will do anything to resist
currency appreciation, because world growth on a cyclical basis
has never been this weak, excluding the fourth quarter of 2008,"
de Longis said.
That means steer clear of the yen and Brazilian real. A
better way to bet against the dollar is against the euro and
smaller European currencies such as the Norwegian crown, he
said.
The euro has gained 4.3 percent against the dollar so far in
September, helped by the ECB's bond-buying and the German
Constitutional Court backing the euro zone's bailout fund.
The ECB's recent pledge to buy bonds of troubled euro zone
countries has also encouraged investors to buy euros, de Longis
said.
"We should be able to get to $1.35 in the euro simply based
on additional short-covering by investors who have been
dramatically underweight the euro and European equities," he
said, adding that "if European data starts surprising to the
upside, there is plenty of room to build fresh euro longs that
could take us to $1.40."
The euro hit a peak of $1.3168, its highest level since
early May. It was last at $1.3124, up 1 percent, as a
drop in bond yields in smaller euro zone economies prompted
investors to buy the currency.
Currency speculators again turned negative on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
"The Fed's decision and the ECB's action together are
decisive and consequential and should underwrite risk appetite
well into next year," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency
strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.
The euro zone's permanent bailout fund will be up and
running at the end of next month, the chairman of the Eurogroup
of finance ministers said on Friday, two days after Germany's
top court gave it the go-ahead.
Risk-taking was also helped by better-than-expected U.S.
retail sales last month. A jump in the Thomson
Reuters/University Michigan consumer sentiment index this month
also boosted risk appetite.
YEN LOSSES
The Bank of Japan meets next week to decide on monetary
policy, and the Ministry of Finance has increased its threats to
intervene in the currency market in the past few days.
Traders in Asia said the BOJ, which conducts currency
intervention on behalf of the finance ministry, checked rates on
Thursday after the Fed's decision. Such checks are seen as a
sign authorities may be edging closer to intervening.
The dollar, however, gained against the yen, which fell
broadly on speculation Japanese authorities could intervene to
cap its recent gains against the dollar. Expectations that the
Bank of Japan could ease policy next week in response to the
Fed's action will also likely undermine the yen, traders said.
The dollar hit a seven-month low of 77.11 yen on Thursday.
It last traded up 1 percent at 78.28 yen yen, according
to Reuters data.