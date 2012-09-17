* Dollar index close to lowest since February
* Investors look to Bank of Japan policy meeting this week
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The dollar hovered near
seven-month lows against major currencies on Monday after the
Federal Reserve's announcement of aggressive monetary easing
last week dampened the outlook for the U.S. currency.
Some near-term recovery could be likely, however, given the
greenback's 3 percent drop so far this month, which some traders
say may have been too far, too fast. The move pushed the euro to
a four-month high against the dollar and the yen to a
seven-month high.
The Fed pledged last week to continue buying mortgage bonds
until unemployment falls significantly. The aggressive move came
a week after the European Central Bank unveiled a new
bond-buying program to address the region's debt crisis.
"The outlook for the dollar has definitely been damaged by
the policy actions by both central banks -- the Fed and the
ECB," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit's value
against a basket of currencies, stood at 78.888, not far
from the 78.601 set on Friday, a level last seen in late
February.
The euro was little changed at $1.3124 in volatile
trading, having hit $1.3169 on Reuters data, the highest since
early May and rebounding from a session low of $1.3082.
The common currency has gained 9 percent since hitting a
two-year low around $1.2040 in July. Traders said some investors
may be tempted to book some profits at current levels, though
any pullback is expected to be limited.
"The euro is still likely to move a bit higher. The momentum
is not over yet," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency
research at Standard Bank.
"It may see a dip down toward $1.30 again, but it won't go
much below that," he said. "I would be more inclined to buy on
dips than to sell on strength."
He also said he expects the euro to rise toward
$1.3250-$1.3300 over the next week or so.
The euro on Monday hit an eight-month high against the
safe-haven Swiss franc at 1.21849 francs on EBS.
Markets are waiting to see if Spain will ask for help to
tackle its debt Crisis. Some analysts said Madrid appeared to be
paving the way for formally requesting such assistance after it
said it would set clear deadlines for structural reforms by
month-end.
The Japanese yen weakened broadly, with the euro rising 0.3
percent to 103.24 yen. The dollar gained 0.3 percent
to 78.66 yen, having touched a one-week high of 78.92.
The Japanese government last week lowered its growth outlook
for the second month in a row, putting pressure on the central
bank to ease monetary policy again, not least to weaken the yen.
The Bank of Japan ends a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The yen was hurt by the downgrade of Japan's economic
outlook and "the view that the BOJ's next move could be further
quantitative easing," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"After the weekend, traders are beginning to position
themselves for what might happen later this week."
Investors are watching how Japanese authorities might
respond to the yen's latest rise versus the dollar, sparked by
the Fed's action. Market jitters about the potential for
yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities helped limit
the dollar's drop last week.