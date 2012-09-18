* Euro retreats from 4-month high, Spanish yields trade near
6 pct
* German ZEW slightly better than expected
* Speculation BOJ may ease policy weighs on yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The euro fell against the
dollar o n T uesday as uncertainty about debt-laden Spain prompted
some traders to book profits after driving the single currency
to a four-month high.
Pressure is growing on Spain to request aid and trigger a
European Central Bank bond-buying program seen as inevitable to
help the country finance its debts, with benchmark 10-year
Spanish bond yields rising to just over 6 percent.
But Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria
said o n T uesday the government was still considering the terms
of a European bailout, a condition of ECB help. That weighed
further on investors' patience.
The euro has risen more than 8 percent since hitting a
two-year low around $1.2040 in July, fueled by aggressive
central bank actions in both Europe and the United States to
help their struggling economies. But that euphoria is starting
to wear off.
Even if Spain does request assistance, analysts say it may
not be a positive sign for the euro as the tough spending cuts
that come with the aid would put further pressure on an economy
already in recession.
"You are looking at a Spanish economy that has 25 percent
unemployment and a huge overhang of residential mortgages. Even
if you write a lot of those down, you are still talking about
fiscal austerity so you can't grow your way out of arguably a
recession," said Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange
trading at ING Capital Markets in New York.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.3051, with traders
reporting selling by Europeans. It had hit a high of $1.3169 on
Reuters data on Monday, its highest since May 4. Option barriers
were seen around $1.32.
A slightly better-than-expected German ZEW survey of analyst
and investor sentiment showing a rise in September after four
months of decline failed to lift the single currency.
The euro fell 0.6 percent against the yen to trade at 102.63
yen, having rallied to a four-month high of 103.82
yen on Monday.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 78.62 yen, having
risen as high as 78.92 yen o n M onday on buying by speculative
accounts such as hedge funds, traders said. It hit a seven-month
low of 77.11 yen last Thursday.
Speculation is growing that the Bank of Japan might loosen
policy following a policy meeting o n W ednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve launched a fresh round of monetary stimulus last
week.
"We expect the Bank of Japan to increase its asset buying
fund by five trillion yen ($63 billion). If it does, the dollar
might have a chance to break resistance around 79.50 yen.
Alternatively, if it doesn't, the dollar will fall below 78
yen," said Osamu Takashima, chief Japan FX strategist at
Citibank.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0442
, pressured by worries that slower growth in China would
put the brakes on Australia's mining boom.