* BOJ increases asset purchases more than expected
* Spain drives new worries over euro zone debt crisis
* U.S. housing data show budding signs of recovery
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The yen rose broadly on
Wednesday, erasing earlier losses triggered after the Bank of
Japan eased monetary policy more than expected, as renewed
concerns about the European debt crisis drove a bid for less
risky currencies.
The yen hit a one-month low against the dollar as the BOJ's
action, which followed in the footsteps of aggressive action by
other major central banks, encouraged investors to take more
risk. The euro rose against the dollar before it succumbed to
fresh profit-taking as risk aversion stemming from concerns over
Spain trumped the BOJ's action.
Concerns about Spain's reluctance to seek a bailout and
activate European Central Bank bond-buying weighed on risk
assets on Wednesday.
Talk of a European central bank diversifying out of the euro
also weighed on the single currency.
The BOJ increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen, almost
double what some had expected. This followed aggressive monetary
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week and a European
Central Bank plan to buy unlimited amount of government bonds of
indebted euro zone states.
The timing of the BoJ's move was somewhat of a surprise
relative to market expectations, according to Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
"Markets are increasingly questioning the next European
policy moves, and, in particular, the possibility of Spanish
government requesting financial aid," he said.
Accommodative global monetary conditions are supportive for
most commodity and emerging currencies, he said.
The dollar jumped to 79.21 yen, its highest level
since Aug. 22, after the BOJ's decision. It last traded at 78.38
yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.
Analysts said a repeat of the yen's sharp fall in
February-March in the wake of surprise easing by the BOJ was
unlikely as both the ECB and the Fed are viewed as having eased
more aggressively.
"The real test for dollar/yen is whether the current move
can carry it above 80 yen," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen. "I think it will run out of
steam as you need very good numbers out of the U.S. and risk
appetite to maintain pressure on the yen."
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said Japan's economic
recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged
slowdown in global growth.
Risk aversion abated somewhat after industry data showed
the pace of U.S. home resales rose in August to its fastest
level in over two years. Government data showed groundbreaking
on new homes also climbed, hopeful signs that a budding housing
market recovery is gaining traction.
EURO SLIPS
The euro erased earlier gains against the yen. The single
currency was last down 0.4 percent on the day at
102.38 yen, well below an earlier high of 103.63 yen.
Given that the euro had rallied some 9 percent since late
July, traders said the pullback reflected mild profit-taking as
markets waited to see whether Spain would apply for aid and
trigger the ECB's bond-buying program.
While many market players expect Spain eventually to ask for
a bailout, some say investors' patience could be tested as
Madrid is likely to resist tough conditions which some northern
euro zone countries would want imposed in return for any aid.
Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria,
said on Tuesday the government was still considering the terms
of a bailout.
The euro was expected to remain broadly in favor, however,
as the ECB's plans to tackle the debt crisis have encouraged
investors to pare aggressive short positions.
Against the dollar, the euro last traded at $1.3064,
up 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.