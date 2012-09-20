* Euro falls to one-week low vs dollar,
* Euro zone slump deepens despite ECB action
* Euro zone slump deepens, Chinese manufacturing contracts
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar and yen rallied on
Thursday after weak data from the United States, Europe and
China stoked global growth worries, driving investors to
perceived safer currencies.
The euro slid to a one-week low against the dollar and
dropped more than 1 percent against the yen. Higher-yielding,
commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars tumbled.
U.S. jobless claims fell by less than expected in the latest
week while manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three
years, data showed on Thursday.
The reports followed other data showing a deepening euro
zone slump and contraction in China's manufacturing sector for
the 11th month in a row in September. ID:nL4E8KK49I]
"Global growth worries have returned to the surface. It's
weighing once again on investor confidence and giving a boost to
both the dollar and yen," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar index, which tracks the value of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.7 percent to
79.603, the highest since Sept. 13.
The euro fell 0.9 percent to $1.2931, off Monday's
four-month peak of $1.3169. It hit a session trough of $1.2920
on Reuters data, having dropped through stops at $1.2950.
Against the yen, the euro shed 1.2 percent to 101.06
.
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level
since January at an auction on Thursday, but the news offered
little support to the euro as uncertainty about whether Madrid
would seek a bailout unnerved investors. [ID:nL5E8KK4D3}
Spain has been dithering on seeking financial aid that could
allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds.
Analysts said the single currency's losses could be limited
however, by the European Central Bank's plan to intervene in
bond markets to lower borrowing costs and after the Federal
Reserve unleashed a fresh bout of monetary easing last week.
"I think euro/dollar will form a base to the extent this
weakness is about global risk appetite which is backstopped by
the Fed, and we think Spain will eventually ask for a bailout,"
said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"I would be surprised if we get back down below $1.28."
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 78.11 yen, pulling
away from a one-month high of 79.21 yen set on Wednesday after
the BOJ boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel the
country's economic recovery.
The Australian dollar fell to a nine-day low of $1.0367
after Chinese data, before recovering slightly to
$1.0389, still down 0.8 percent.
Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore said the dollar was likely to trade in a range of
roughly 77 yen to 79 yen over the next week or two.
Any drop towards 77 yen could spark fresh jitters about the
potential for yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.
The dollar hit a seven-month low of 77.11 yen last week.