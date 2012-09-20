* Dollar index hits highest since Sept. 13; euro down * US factory, jobless data shows recovery fails to take root * Euro zone slump deepens, Chinese manufacturing contracts By Wanfeng Zhou NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar and yen rallied on Thursday after weak data from the United States, Europe and China stoked global growth worries, driving investors to perceived safer currencies. The euro slid to a one-week low against the dollar and dropped more than 1 percent against the yen. Higher-yielding, commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled. "Global growth worries have returned to the surface. It's weighing once again on investor confidence and giving a boost to both the dollar and yen," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and jobless claims held near two-month highs last week, according to government data, suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction. Separate data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region shrank for the fifth month in a row in September.[ID:nL1E8KK3VM} Europe also reported gloomy data, suggesting the the region's slump is deepening. Manufacturing data out of China showed the sector contracted for the 11th month in a row in September. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent to 79.519, the highest since Sept. 13. Global economic weakness, and signs of a faltering economy, in the United States can be a contributing factor for investors to pour money into U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, thus helping the greenback appreciate. The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.2954, off Monday's four-month peak of $1.3169. It hit a session trough of $1.2919 on Reuters data, having dropped through stops at $1.2950. Against the yen, the euro shed 0.8 percent to 101.40 . Spanish 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since January at an auction on Thursday, but the news offered little support to the euro as uncertainty about whether Madrid would seek a bailout unnerved investors. [ID:nL5E8KK4D3} Spain has been dithering on seeking financial aid that could allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds. Analysts said the euro's losses could be limited however, by the European Central Bank's plan to intervene in bond markets to lower borrowing costs and after the Federal Reserve unleashed a fresh bout of monetary easing last week. "I think euro/dollar will form a base to the extent this weakness is about global risk appetite which is backstopped by the Fed, and we think Spain will eventually ask for a bailout," said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "I would be surprised if we get back down below $1.28." The dollar fell 0.1 percent to 78.27 yen, pulling away from a one-month high of 79.21 yen set on Wednesday after the BOJ boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel the country's economic recovery. Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore said the dollar was likely to trade in a range of roughly 77 yen to 79 yen over the next week or two. Any drop towards 77 yen could spark fresh jitters about the potential for yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar hit a seven-month low of 77.11 yen last week. The Australian dollar fell to a nine-day low of $1.0367 after Chinese data, before recovering slightly to $1.0405, still down 0.6 percent.