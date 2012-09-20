* Dollar index hits highest since Sept. 13; euro down
* US factory, jobless data shows recovery fails to take root
* Euro zone slump deepens, Chinese manufacturing contracts
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar and yen rallied on
Thursday after weak data from the United States, Europe and
China stoked global growth worries, driving investors to
perceived safer currencies.
The euro slid to a one-week low against the dollar and
dropped more than 1 percent against the yen. Higher-yielding,
commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars tumbled.
"Global growth worries have returned to the surface. It's
weighing once again on investor confidence and giving a boost to
both the dollar and yen," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three
years this month and jobless claims held near two-month highs
last week, according to government data, suggesting the economic
recovery is failing to gain traction. Separate
data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
shrank for the fifth month in a row in September.[ID:nL1E8KK3VM}
Europe also reported gloomy data, suggesting the the
region's slump is deepening. Manufacturing data out of China
showed the sector contracted for the 11th month in a row in
September.
The dollar index, which tracks the value of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent to
79.519, the highest since Sept. 13.
Global economic weakness, and signs of a faltering economy,
in the United States can be a contributing factor for investors
to pour money into U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, thus helping
the greenback appreciate.
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.2954, off Monday's
four-month peak of $1.3169. It hit a session trough of $1.2919
on Reuters data, having dropped through stops at $1.2950.
Against the yen, the euro shed 0.8 percent to 101.40
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level
since January at an auction on Thursday, but the news offered
little support to the euro as uncertainty about whether Madrid
would seek a bailout unnerved investors. [ID:nL5E8KK4D3}
Spain has been dithering on seeking financial aid that could
allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds.
Analysts said the euro's losses could be limited however, by
the European Central Bank's plan to intervene in bond markets to
lower borrowing costs and after the Federal Reserve unleashed a
fresh bout of monetary easing last week.
"I think euro/dollar will form a base to the extent this
weakness is about global risk appetite which is backstopped by
the Fed, and we think Spain will eventually ask for a bailout,"
said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"I would be surprised if we get back down below $1.28."
The dollar fell 0.1 percent to 78.27 yen, pulling
away from a one-month high of 79.21 yen set on Wednesday after
the BOJ boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel the
country's economic recovery.
Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore said the dollar was likely to trade in a range of
roughly 77 yen to 79 yen over the next week or two.
Any drop towards 77 yen could spark fresh jitters about the
potential for yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.
The dollar hit a seven-month low of 77.11 yen last week.
The Australian dollar fell to a nine-day low of $1.0367
after Chinese data, before recovering slightly to
$1.0405, still down 0.6 percent.