NEW YORK, Sept 24 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as a disappointing survey on German business sentiment and uncertainty over Spain and Greece undermined the single currency.

The euro fell as low as $1.2889, its lowest since Sept. 13. It last traded at $1.2894, down 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 101.4 in September from 102.3 in August. A Reuters poll of 45 economists had forecast a slight rise to 102.5.