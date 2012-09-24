* Euro falls after German Ifo disappoints
* Uncertainty on Spain, Greece also undermines euro
* Yen helped by repatriation ahead of Sept. 30
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 24 The euro tumbled on Monday as
a disappointing survey of German business sentiment underscored
economic concerns and uncertainty over Spain and Greece had
investors shunning riskier assets.
German business sentiment dropped for a fifth successive
month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, showing
even the strongest of Europe's economies is succumbing to an
economic downturn despite the European Central Bank's recently
announced bond-buying plan.
Spanish government bond yields rose on signs that Madrid is
making slow progress towards asking for the international
bailout that markets are anticipating, pushing Italian yields
higher with it.
Many believe the euro was poised for a pullback after a
sharp rally in recent weeks that took the common currency to a
four-month high against the dollar at $1.3169 on Sept. 17.
"We had multiple weeks of an impressive rally in equities,
commodities and the euro, but they are all vulnerable here as
investors pare back on their long positioning," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, D.C.
"The German data undermined market sentiment, but there are
mounting worries about Spain as well and whether or not they
will request a bailout," he said. "Potential bickering between
Spain and Germany about the conditions of a bailout will add to
an increasingly uncertain outlook, which markets do not like."
The euro hit a session low of $1.2889, its lowest since
Sept. 13 and last traded at $1.2912, down 0.5 percent.
Initial support is seen at $1.2905, the 23.6 percent
retracement of the July to September rally, followed by its
200-day moving average, which comes in around $1.2828.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to
101.4 in September from 102.3 in August. A Reuters poll of 45
economists had forecast a slight rise to 102.5.
"The euro has fallen after the German Ifo numbers, but this
has to be taken in the context as part of the survey was done
before the German constitutional court ruling," said Chris
Walker, currency strategist at UBS.
Germany's constitutional court gave its approval on Sept. 12
for the euro zone's bailout fund to go ahead, boosting the euro.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said 50 percent of the Ifo survey's
responses were taken before the court's decision.
"In the near term, what happens to the euro is very much
contingent on when Spain applies for a bailout. So far they are
resisting," Walker added.
Madrid is expected to present its draft budget plan for 2013
later this week and announce new structural reforms, while the
results of stress tests on the wobbly Spanish banking sector are
also due. These could set the stage for a full-scale bailout.
However, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday
that Spain will not rush to seek external aid to finance its
debt, and EU officials said they did not expect Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy to seek an assistance programme before a regional
election in his native Galicia on Oct. 21.
Adding pressure for Spain to seek aid is a credit review by
ratings agency Moody's expected this week, as well as a 27.5
billion euro refinancing hump at the end of next month.
Greece meanwhile has yet to secure a deal on an austerity
package with its international lenders. An EU/IMF report into
whether Greece's debt is manageable, originally expected next
month, now looks set to be delayed until after Nov. 6.
INTERVENTION JITTERS FOR YEN
Nevertheless, euro zone leaders were discussing leveraging
the bloc's new permanent bailout scheme, a senior German
official said on Monday. Spiegel magazine reported that the euro
zone wanted to leverage the rescue fund for a total capacity of
more than 2 trillion euros.
Traders say this is likely to support the euro, which has
rallied since late July, driven mainly by the European Central
Bank's bond-buying pledge and the Federal Reserve's additional
easing.
Data on Friday from U.S. derivatives watchdog CFTC showed
that speculators' net euro short positions shrank to their
lowest level since November, having fallen to just above
one-third of the record peak reached in June.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 100.72 yen
, down 0.7 percent.
The dollar also dipped 0.2 percent to 77.98 yen.
The dollar has support at 78.00 yen as traders are wary
Japan might intervene in the market should the yen gain further.
The Bank of Japan's easing last week is seen as paving the way
for such a move.