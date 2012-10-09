* Uncertainty about Spain bailout pressures euro
* IMF warns global slowdown deepens, prods U.S., Europe
* Euro hits 3-week high versus Swiss franc
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 9 The euro fell against the dollar
and yen on Tuesday, weighed by uncertainty about Spain and
Greece and after the International Monetary Fund warned the
global economic slowdown is worsening.
Spanish bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers
said on Monday that Madrid did not need a bailout yet, adding to
uncertainty about when the country will ask for aid, widely seen
as inevitable.
Concern about Greece also resurfaced after European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi told the European Parliament Committee
that Greece has made progress on reforming its economy, but has
more work to do.
Adding to the negative sentiment, the IMF cut its global
growth forecasts for the second time since April and warned U.S.
and European policymakers that failure to fix their economic
ills would prolong the slump.
Attention is also shifting to the latest quarterly U.S.
corporate earnings season, which begins with Alcoa Inc.
after the market close. Disappointing results could weigh on
equity prices and the euro. Stocks and the euro move together 90
percent of the time, Reuters data showed, with the euro rising
as stocks gain.
"The tone of the market still feels greatly uncertain as we
head into earnings season in the United States and indeed the
market is now focusing its attention that way as it seeks out
bad news wherever it can find it," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2911, well below a
two-week high of $1.3071 hit on Reuters data on Friday. Traders
cited bids below $1.2900 and offers around $1.3000, suggesting a
narrow range for the euro.
But losses in the euro were limited as Draghi reiterated the
ECB's unlimited financial support for troubled euro zone states
even though the aid would come with preconditions.
In Athens, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the tough
path Greece is on will pay off. Her visit was marred by clashes
between police and protesters.
Against the yen, the euro lost 0.5 percent to 101.13 yen
, well below Friday's two-week high of 102.80 yen, as
some Japanese investors exited their long euro/yen positions.
"Although important steps have been made both by the ECB and
European politicians to save the euro, we think we will get new
periods of stress," said ING Investment Management fund manager
Jaco Rouw. "Markets are currently in a bit more of a complacent
stage, so we think risks are to the downside."
"The euro zone economy is clearly one of the weakest in the
world, and we think the ECB will have to cut rates further."
SWISS FRANC DROPS
The euro hit a three-week high against the Swiss franc as
traders cited a media report that U.S. custodial banks were set
to impose a penalty on Swiss and Danish crown deposits.
A spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon confirmed a charge
for Danish crown deposits, while a spokesman for State Street
said negative rates would apply for both Swiss francs and Danish
crown deposits.
Both currencies have been safe havens for investors fleeing
the euro zone debt crisis. While the Swiss National Bank imposed
a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.20 francs to curb
inflows, Denmark's central bank has cut official rates.
Gareth Berry, currency strategist at UBS Singapore, said the
franc's weakness was likely to be temporary given rates have
been negative in the interbank market for months, and that those
wanting to hold Swiss franc deposits for safe haven reasons were
unlikely to be deterred by the penalty.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to 1.2108 francs,
having risen to a high of 1.21435 on EBS trading platform
earlier in the day. The dollar gained 0.5 percent to 0.9375
franc.
Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 78.31 yen
, but still below a two-week high of 78.87 set on Friday.