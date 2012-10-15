NEW YORK Oct 15 The euro surrendered gains to trade little changed against the dollar on Monday as the New York session got underway with investors waiting for more clarity on a potential Spanish bailout before pushing the common currency higher.

Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month. The request would probably be dealt with alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package.

The single currency was last at $1.2953 with the session peak at $1.2979 and the session low at $1.2889.