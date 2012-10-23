NEW YORK Oct 23 The euro fell to global session lows versus the dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday as yields on peripheral euro zone debt rose.

Against the dollar, the euro fell as low as $1.2951, its lowest since Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 103.25. It last traded at 103.34, down 1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Spanish, Portuguese and Italian government bond yields rose, with traders citing a range of reasons including the Moody's downgrade of five Spanish regions.