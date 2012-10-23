BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
NEW YORK Oct 23 The euro fell to global session lows versus the dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday as yields on peripheral euro zone debt rose.
Against the dollar, the euro fell as low as $1.2951, its lowest since Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 103.25. It last traded at 103.34, down 1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
Spanish, Portuguese and Italian government bond yields rose, with traders citing a range of reasons including the Moody's downgrade of five Spanish regions.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.