* Fed keeps bond-buying scheme, statement has few changes
* Euro stays near one-week low vs dollar
* RBNZ keeps rates, but seen hiking in coming months
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The dollar held gains against
the euro on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered no
surprises at its policy meeting, sticking to its stimulus plan
to boost a still sluggish U.S. economy and keeping rates low for
some time.
The Fed said it is keeping its bond-buying program in nplace
until the job market improves. It said the economy was slightly
firmer but the unemployment rate remained elevated.
"The bank appeared content to sit idle and see how its
latest monetary prescriptions work their way through the
economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington, noting that the dollar
reacted little to the Fed statement.
Jim O'Sullivan, chief economist at High Frequency Economics,
pointed out that the Fed was only too happy to keep this week's
meeting a non-event after the big changes in September and with
the U.S. presidential election less than two weeks away.
Analysts said the next major decision point for the Fed will
be its December policy meeting, when it will have to decide
whether to maintain monthly purchases of longer-term securities
at the current pace of about $85 billion per month.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2971, declining for a second straight session.
Earlier it fell to a one-week low of $1.2918.
The euro zone's common currency held between the recent
range of $1.2800 to $1.3170 in which it has traded in since
mid-September, while strong technical support was expected
around $1.2835, the 200-day moving average.
Expectations that indebted Spain is moving closer to asking
for a bailout, which would enable the European Central Bank to
buy its bonds and lower borrowing costs, have helped support the
euro in recent weeks. But uncertainty about the timing of such a
request has deterred investors from chasing the currency higher.
ECB President Mario Draghi made a robust defense of his
bond-buying plan to ease the euro zone's debt crisis, telling
German lawmakers their fears of illegal funding of governments
or stoking inflation are misplaced.
The euro also hit a one-week low against the yen at 102.96
yen, and was last at 103.48, down 0.2 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar was flat to slightly lower at
79.77 yen.
The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, spiked to session highs
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held rates as expected,
but suggested the possibility for interest rates to rise in the
coming months.
RBNZ's new governor, Graeme Wheeler, held rates at a record
low 2.5 percent, but said he expects inflation to return to the
central bank's target range.
The Kiwi dollar rose as high as US$0.8199 and was last at
US$0.8195, up 1 percent on the day.