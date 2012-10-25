* Yen hits four-month high vs dollar on BOJ easing bets
* Euro adds to Wednesday's gains on Draghi comments
* Sterling outperforms on strong UK GDP data
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 25 The dollar rallied to a
four-month high against the yen on Thursday as a n array of U.S.
data and ex pectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary
policy next week fav ored the greenback.
The greenback has gained 3 percent against the yen so far in
October, largely a result of expectations that the Bank of Japan
will take action on Oct. 30 to stimulate the Japanese economy.
A string of U.S. data mostly favored the dollar by
highlighting an economic disparity between the U.S. versus Japan
and the euro zone.
A gauge of planned U.S. business spending was flat in
September w hile new orders for long-lasting manufactured goods
increased during the month. [ ID:nL 1 E8LO749]
Other data showed a decrease in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, giving a
clearer sign that the labor market is healing after wild
fluctuations in the data at the beginning of October.
"It is mildly supportive of risk appetite. Generally risk
appetite is very constructive this morning and the U.S. data did
not raise any red flags," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
Higher Treasury yields also contributed to the stronger
dollar.
The greenback hit a peak of 80.33, its highest since June
25. It firmed despite reported heavy offers just above 80 yen
and traders said further gains could take it towards the late
June peak of 80.59 yen. It last traded at 80.28, up 0.6 percent
on the day.
The euro last traded at 104.14 yen, up 0.6 percent
on the day, not far from a 5-1/2 month peak of 104.59 yen hit
earlier this week.
The single currency was flat at $1.29 74 , paring
gains earlier in the global session. E uropean Central Bank
President Mario Draghi on Wednesday told German lawmakers that
fears of illegal funding of governments or stoking inflation
were misplaced.
"It entails that he (Draghi) is committed to what he is
saying, and that some of the tail risk has been removed from the
euro," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
The euro hit a one-week low of $1.29 18 on Wednesday after
weak German business activity and sentiment data, while
uncertainty over when Spain may seek a bailout was also expected
to hamper its rise.
STERLING SHINES
The UK pound outperformed after better-than-expected third
quarter GDP figures that showed the economy had lifted out of
recession and lessened the chances of more monetary easing from
the Bank of England next month.
Sterling jumped 0.6 percent to a one-week high of $1.6144
, although economists say one-off factors related to the
London Olympic games may mask underlying weakness and the
negative influence of the euro zone crisis.