By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 25 The dollar hit a four-month
high against the yen on Thursday as a rise in Treasury yields
and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy
next week had investors broadly selling the Japanese currency.
The greenback has gained about 2.9 percent against the yen
so far in October, its strongest monthly performance since
February. Expectations that the Bank of Japan will take action
on Oct. 30 to stimulate the Japanese economy and higher U.S.
Treasury yields have made the dollar more attractive to
investors.
U.S. benchmark Treasury yields touched a five-week high a
day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some bond market investors to book profits.
The Federal Reserve last month launched a third round of its
bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing. There are
high expectations that the Bank of Japan will expand the total
size of its asset purchase program next week, with some
speculating the size at 10 trillion yen ($124.74 billion).
If true, the increased size of the bond buying would be same
amount announced by Japan's central bank in September and would
also mark the second straight month of policy easing.
"Given the escalation of anti-yen bets ahead of next week's
meeting, the yen would be well placed to rally if policymakers
don't take the aggressive action that investors have currently
priced in," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
The greenback firmed against the yen, hitting a peak of
80.33 yen - its highest since June 25. That came despite
reported heavy offers just above 80 yen and traders said further
gains could take it toward the late-June peak of 80.59 yen. It
last traded at 80.16, up 0.5 percent on the day.
The euro last traded at 103.86 yen, up 0.3 percent
on the day, but below a 5-1/2-month peak of 104.59 yen hit
earlier this week.
A string of U.S. data mostly favored the dollar. Recent
upbeat data has highlighted a growing economic disparity between
the U.S. economy compared with Japan and the euro zone.
A gauge of planned U.S. business spending was flat in
September while new orders for long-lasting manufactured goods
increased during the month.
Other data showed a decrease in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, giving a
clearer sign that the labor market is healing after volatile
fluctuations in the data at the beginning of October.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose far less
than expected in September, but the data continued to point to
an improving tone in the housing market.
The euro, meanwhile, traded lower against the dollar to last
trade at $1.2954, down 0.1 percent on the day. European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday told German
lawmakers that fears of illegal funding of governments or
stoking inflation were misplaced.
"It entails that he (Draghi) is committed to what he is
saying, and that some of the tail risk has been removed from the
euro," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
The euro's upside is widely seen as limited as long as
uncertainty persists about whether Spain, the region's fourth
largest economy, will seek a bailout. The euro hit a one-week
low of $1.2918 on Wednesday on weak German business activity and
sentiment data.
The British pound outperformed after better-than-expected
third-quarter GDP figures that showed the economy had lifted out
of recession and lessened the chances of more monetary easing
next month from the Bank of England.
Sterling jumped 0.6 percent to a one-week high of $1.6144
, although economists say one-off factors related to the
London Olympic games may mask underlying weakness and the
negative influence of the euro zone crisis.