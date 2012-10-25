* Dollar hits four-month high vs Japan's yen on BOJ easing
bets
* Euro falls as Spain bailout uncertainty continues to weigh
* U.S. third quarter GDP eyed
* Sterling outperforms on strong UK GDP data
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 25 The dollar rallied to a
four-month high against the yen on Thursday as a rise in
Treasury yields and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease
monetary policy next week had investors broadly selling the
Japanese currency.
The greenback has gained almost 3 percent versus the yen so
far in October, its strongest monthly performance since
February. Expectations that the Bank of Japan will take action
on Oct. 30 to stimulate the Japanese economy and higher U.S.
Treasury yields have made the dollar more attractive to
investors.
U.S. benchmark Treasury yields touched a five-week high a
day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some bond market investors to book profits.
The dollar/yen currency pair is
highly correlated to bond yields.
The Federal Reserve last month launched a third round of its
bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing. There are
high expectations that the Bank of Japan will expand the total
size of its asset purchase program next week, with some
speculating the size at 10 trillion yen ($124.74 billion).
If speculation holds true, the increased size of the bond
buying would be same amount announced by Japan's central bank in
September and would also mark the second straight month of
policy easing.
"Given the escalation of anti-yen bets ahead of next week's
meeting, the yen would be well placed to rally if policymakers
don't take the aggressive action that investors have currently
priced in," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
The dollar hit a peak of 80.33 yen, its highest since June
25. That came despite reported heavy offers just above 80 yen
and traders said further gains could take it toward the
late-June peak of 80.59 yen. It last traded at 80.24, up
0.6 percent on the day.
The euro last traded at 103.92 yen, up 0.4 percent
on the day, but below a 5-1/2-month peak of 104.59 yen hit
earlier this week.
A string of U.S. data mostly favored the dollar. Recent
upbeat data has highlighted a growing economic disparity between
the U.S. economy compared with Japan and the euro zone.
A gauge of planned U.S. business spending was flat in
September while new orders for long-lasting manufactured goods
increased during the month.
Other data showed a decrease in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week. Contracts
to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose far less than expected
in September.
Looking ahead, price action for the dollar on Friday could
be swayed by the first reading of third quarter U.S. gross
domestic product, forecast to show 1.7 percent growth, according
to a recent Reuters poll.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar, last trading
at $1.2948.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday
told German lawmakers that fears of illegal funding of
governments or stoking inflation were misplaced.
Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank
in Copenhagen, said Draghi's comments showed he "is committed to
what he is saying, and that some of the tail risk has been
removed from the euro."
The euro's upside is widely seen as limited as long as
uncertainty persists about whether Spain, the region's fourth
largest economy, will seek a bailout. The euro hit a one-week
low of $1.2918 on Wednesday on weak German business activity and
sentiment data.
Comments from a Chinese ministry that the country's factory
output should pick up toward the end of the year and a survey
showing Chinese orders at their highest levels in months also
underpinned investor sentiment.
The British pound outperformed after third-quarter GDP
figures showed the economy had lifted out of recession and
lessened the chances of more monetary easing next month by the
Bank of England.
Sterling jumped 0.6 percent to a one-week high of $1.6144
, although economists say one-off factors related to the
London Olympic games may mask underlying weakness and the
negative influence of the euro zone crisis.