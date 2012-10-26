NEW YORK Oct 26 The dollar pared losses versus
the Japanese yen on Friday after U.S. GDP data showed economic
growth picked up in the third quarter of this year.
The dollar last traded at 79.92 yen, still down 0.5
percent on the day. It had been trading at 79.84 before the
release of the data.
The dollar briefly pared gains against the euro, but the
euro eventually fell. The euro last traded at $1.2898,
down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.2904
before the release of the data, according to Reuters data.
The stronger pace of U.S. expansion, however, fell short of
what is needed to make much of a dent in unemployment, and
offers little cheer for the White House ahead of the closely
contested Nov. 6 presidential election.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.0 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday, accelerating from
the second quarter's 1.3 percent pace.