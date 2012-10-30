NEW YORK Oct 30 The euro climbed to a session
high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors traded on data
released earlier in the global trading day, which showed the
Spanish economy contracted for a fifth straight quarter in the
three months to September at a slightly slower rate than
forecast.
The euro was also helped by improved demand at an Italian
debt auction.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2958, just off the
session peak at $1.2960.
But trading was light with U.S. trading desks short staffed
in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Some US$2.6 billion in
euros has changed hands so far on the last Tuesday of October,
compared with US$4.87 billion for the entire session on the last
Tuesday of September, according to Reuters Dealing.