NEW YORK Nov 6 The dollar climbed to a session high against the yen on Tuesday as investors made minor adjustments to positions in subdued trading as the U.S. electorate votes in the 2012 presidential election.

The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 80.41 yen, close to the session high of 80.44 yen but down from the two-month high touched on Friday of 80.67 yen.