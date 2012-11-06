METALS-Copper bets cut ahead of Fed minutes, but supply doubts linger
* Freeport may take Indonesia to arbitration on Grasberg (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
NEW YORK Nov 6 The dollar climbed to a session high against the yen on Tuesday as investors made minor adjustments to positions in subdued trading as the U.S. electorate votes in the 2012 presidential election.
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 80.41 yen, close to the session high of 80.44 yen but down from the two-month high touched on Friday of 80.67 yen.
* Freeport may take Indonesia to arbitration on Grasberg (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
LONDON, Feb 22 Requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.
* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co required to pay Restaurant Brands a termination fee of $51 million Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2mbu3F4] Further company coverage: