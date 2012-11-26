* Euro off from seven-month high vs yen
* Germany deputy finance minister sees Greece deal on Monday
* Dollar index not far from three-week trough
* Resumption of U.S. fiscal cliff talks eyed
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 26 The euro fell from a
seven-month high versus the yen and held close to a nearly
one-month peak against the dollar on Monday as market
participants fixated on talks to release new aid to Greece and
negotiations in Washington to avoid a U.S. fiscal crisis.
The euro held steady against the greenback after five
straight sessions of gains as euro zone finance ministers and
the International Monetary Fund began their third attempt in as
many weeks to release emergency aid for Greece.
Germany's deputy finance minister said he expected Greece's
international creditors to strike a deal later on Monday on
unfreezing loans for the heavily indebted country.
Against the dollar, the euro was last flat at $1.2972
, after hitting $1.2991 on Friday, its highest level since
late October.
"The euro has shown resilience lately, and after performing
strongly last week, we are seeing some consolidation today,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, forex strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York.
"Generally, there is a little more optimism about Greece and
lessened concerns about the U.S. fiscal cliff, but there is
still an element of caution in the market and we are not at the
point of moving into a whole risk-on mode," he said.
Against the yen, the euro was last down 0.4 percent, at
106.38 yen, having hit 107.135 yen on trading platform
EBS in Asian trade, the single currency's strongest level since
late April.
"The market has been quite long euro/yen so it is quite
natural that dollar/yen has had a bit of a pullback where
euro/yen has done the same," said Daragh Maher, currency
strategist at HSBC. "I don't think there is any conviction in
selling the euro as you may have some kind of announcement on
Greece, which will probably see a pop higher."
A Greece deal could give the euro a fillip, especially
against the struggling yen. The Japanese currency has been under
pressure in recent weeks on mounting speculation that a new
government after next month's general elections will force the
Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy aggressively.
The dollar was weaker against the yen, trading 0.4 percent
lower at 82.08 yen, with some investors unwinding long
positions that have been built in recent weeks.
Expectations of a deal for Greece overshadowed an election
victory for separatists in the Spanish region of Catalonia on
Sunday.
HSBC's Maher said Greece was the main concern, and with no
sign of a referendum on independence in Spain for the next year
at least, the euro was likely to retain its recent gains.
FOCUS ON FISCAL CLIFF
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of currencies, was last flat at 80.218, not far from a
three-week trough of 80.128 on Friday. Traders said budget talks
in the United States would hold sway for the dollar in the near
term.
The White House and Congress are set to resume negotiations
this week to avoid $600 billion of automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts in January known as the fiscal cliff. Analysts
fear if budget changes are allowed to kick in, they could tip
the world's biggest economy into recession.
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS, said he expected a
"stop-gap solution" by the end of the year, which would bolster
the dollar.
"A resolution clears a major event risk and probably means
cuts will not be aggressive either, which would support U.S.
yields because of increased confidence in growth," Yu said.
In addition, he said, a swift resolution on the U.S. fiscal
cliff could help lift riskier currencies, though it would not be
as much of a market-moving event as similar talks last year on
the U.S. debt ceiling.
"The euro should end the year at $1.33, but we are still in
a back-and-forth market and many factors need to be resolved for
that forecast to hold," said BNP Paribas' Serebriakov.
"Some of those factors include Greece receiving more aid,
fiscal cliff issues being avoided or postponed and if the
Federal Reserve announces plans next month to expand its balance
sheet," he said.