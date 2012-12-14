BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Dec 14 The euro continued to gain against the dollar in the wake of a U.S. inflation report that showed prices fell in November for the first time in six months.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent to $1.3131 after climbing as high as $1.3141. For the euro it was the fifth day of gains against the dollar.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.