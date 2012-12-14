NEW YORK Dec 14 The euro climbed to its highest since early May against the dollar in thin liquidity after running through technical barriers at $1.3150 after a U.S. report on inflation showed prices fell in November for the first time in six months.

The report should allow the Federal Reserve to stay on its ultra-easy monetary policy path.

The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.3169 with the session peak at $1.3173.