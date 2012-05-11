* Euro down 2.4 pct after falling in 8 of 10 sessions
NEW YORK, May 11 The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month
low in volatile trade on Friday as political uncertainty in
Greece and hefty losses disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase
spurred risk aversion.
The euro has dropped against the dollar in eight of 10
sessions for a cumulative 2.4 percent decline, hit by the
turmoil in Greece. Inconclusive election results last Sunday
threw the country into political disarray and raised the risk
that it could exit the euro zone and the European Union.
Greek Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos on Friday
said he was unable to form a government, sending the country
hurtling toward a new vote..
"If the same thing happens in the second round and you do
not get a government in Greece, we think that will weigh on the
euro," said Tom Higgins, global macro strategist at Standish
Mellon Asset Management in Boston, which has assets under
management of about $92 billion and is currently shorting the
euro against the dollar.
The euro last traded 0.1 percent lower at $1.2918
after earlier hitting a trough of $1.2903, its lowest level
since Jan. 23. The euro peaked at $1.2957.
Recent economic data has pointed to recession across Europe
and could cause the European Central Bank to take action sooner
rather than later, compared with the United States, which is
still seeing growth, although at a slower rate.
"I think those factors are all going to come together to
lead to a further down leg in the euro," said Higgins. "We would
target something in the low to mid-1.20s over the next six to 12
months."
Even before the news on Greek politics on Friday, the euro
and growth-linked currencies were under pressure as investors
shunned risk after JPMorgan Chase & Co late on Thursday
said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a
failed hedging strategy.
Analysts said many market players were resigned to further
political uncertainty in Greece, meaning the euro would probably
grind lower against the dollar rather than drop suddenly.
Options market participants are betting on more euro
weakness, with three-month risk reversals showing
a firm bias for puts, trading -2.7 vols, flat from Thursday, but
up from -2.325 vols a week earlier and -2.150 vols at the start
of the month.
"The net result is we are in a far worse position now than
prior to the election," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. "The probability
of Greece not being in the single currency by the end of this
year is considerably higher and that eliminates risks to the
upside in euro/dollar for the next few months."
Mounting concerns about the Spanish banking sector and the
government's ability to check its budget deficit also weighed on
the euro and left investors fretting about whether the debt
crisis will ensnare Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy.
Data showing that U.S. consumer confidence hit a more than
four-year high in early May gave a brief boost to the dollar
against the yen, though that support was fleeting. The dollar
was last little changed at 79.90.
Separate U.S. data showed producer prices unexpectedly fell
in April, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give
the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth
weaken.
