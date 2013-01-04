* Pace of U.S. hiring cools in December, jobless rate steady
* Fed minutes show some policymakers concerned about bond
buying
* Dollar hits highest level since July 2010 vs yen on BOJ
speculation
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Jan 4 The dollar rose to a near 2-1/2
year high against the yen on Friday after Federal Reserve
meeting minutes the previous day showed a growing concern about
further stimulus for the economy and on speculation of more
monetary easing in Japan.
But the U.S. currency erased its gains versus the euro after
a key U.S. jobs report showed U.S. hiring eased slightly in
December, denting expectations the Fed will tighten monetary
policy sooner rather than later.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 155,000 last month, in line
with analysts' expectations and falling short of the levels
needed to bring down the country's lofty unemployment rate,
which remained at 7.8 percent.
The data came a day after minutes from the Fed's December
meeting showed some policymakers were contemplating an end to
their bond-buying program, also known as quantitative easing, as
early as this year, which sparked a rally in U.S. bond yields
and the dollar.
"Today's employment report suggests that we are not seeing
an accelerating rate of improvement in the labor market. As long
as the current trend persists, we believe QE 3 will continue,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, FX Strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York.
"The reason that the dollar is holding up better against the
yen than anywhere else is because the main focus is on the
Japanese monetary policy rather than the U.S. monetary policy."
The dollar rose as high as 88.40 yen, according to
Reuters data, the highest since July 2010. It briefly pared
gains after the jobs data before rallying again to last trade at
88.17 yen, up 1.1 percent. Traders cited more option barriers at
88.50 and 89 yen.
The yen has struggled in recent weeks on expectations
Japan's new government led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will
push to weaken Japan's currency and force the Bank of Japan to
implement aggressive monetary stimulus to beat deflation.
Analysts said the dollar's break above the 88-yen level is
significant, with some expecting yen weakness to continue.
"The move lower in the dollar/yen may have served as a
profit taking exercise for U.S. dollar longs who can now pile
back in to more positions that eventually drive it closer to
90.00," said Neal Gilbert, market strategist at GFT in Grand
Rapids, Michigan.
The euro was last little changed at $1.3045,
rebounding from a three-week low of $1.2997, according to
Reuters data.
Against the yen, the euro rallied 1 percent to 115.02
.
The Fed said in December that it would keep interest rates
near zero until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent for
as long as estimates of medium-run inflation do not exceed 2.5
percent.
"The most important point is that the latest unemployment
rate data has been broadly steady for four months now, so even
with decent employment growth no downward progress has been made
on the unemployment rate," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX
strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
The data "will if anything push out the date for an end to
QE, represents solidly risk-positive numbers and will lead to
some minor squeeze on recent U.S. dollar longs."
The dollar typically weakens when investors increase risk
exposure by buying higher-yielding and growth-linked currencies
such as the euro and Australian dollar, and gains when investors
are risk-averse and seeking safe havens.
Some analysts expect the safe-haven dollar will strengthen
in the coming weeks as investors increasingly focus on more
political wrangling in Washington on budget issues, including
further spending cuts and the federal debt ceiling.
But analysts cautioned that the uncertainty on the U.S.
fiscal front will hurt business investment and economic growth.
That means the Fed will have to keep its monetary stimulus for
longer, which will hurt the dollar.
Separate data showed the vast U.S. services sector in
December grew at its fastest clip in 10 months.