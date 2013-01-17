(Corrects headline, lead paragraph to remove reference to yen
falling to more than two-year low vs the euro. The yen fell to a
1-1/2-year low vs the euro, not 2-1/2-year.)
* BoJ to undertake further easing measures - report
* Yen falls as Amari says remarks misinterpreted
* Technical break of 90 yen may confirm bullish dlr move
* Euro gains on strong Spanish debt sale and risk appetite
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 17 The yen plunged to a more than
2-1/2-year low against the dollar on Thursday on news about
potential measures being planned by the Bank of Japan to
resuscitate the country's sluggish economy.
The euro, meanwhile, advanced against the dollar, gaining
after two days of losses, as a strong bond auction in Spain and
Portugal's possible return to the fixed-income market appeased
worries about the region's three-year-old debt crisis.
The dollar and euro, however, gained significant value
versus the yen after sinking for two straight sessions,
returning to a trend that has been in place for several months.
Citing sources familiar with the central bank's thinking,
Reuters reported on Thursday that the BoJ next week will
consider removing the 0.1 percent floor on short-term interest
rates and commit to open-ended asset buying until the 2 percent
inflation target is reached.
"The report just confirms expectations of aggressive easing
by the BoJ at next week's policy meeting," said Greg Moore,
currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "It's pretty
dovish for the yen and that's why we have seen the yen hit new
lows against the dollar and euro."
The dollar rose as high as 89.91 yen and last traded at
89.79, up 1.6 percent, marking the biggest rise since
late October 2011 when the pair notched gains of more then 3
percent after official BoJ intervention.
TD's Moore said it's difficult to pick a top on dollar/yen
given how fast the appreciation has been for the pair. But he
noted that based on technical charts, there is a head and
shoulders pattern evident at the 92-93 yen level.
The yen had fallen earlier fell in Asian trade after Japan's
Economics Minister Akira Amari was quoted as saying that his
remarks on Tuesday about the negative impact of excessive yen
weakness had been misinterpreted.
On Tuesday, he had said a weak yen could hurt the livelihood
of people by boosting import prices.
The euro soared as high as 120.31 yen, its highest
since May 2011. It last traded at 120.23, up 2.3 percent, on
pace for its best daily gain in about a week.
It has so far been a banner year for the greenback and euro
versus Japan's currency, notching a nearly 3.2 percent and
around a 4.4 percent gain, respectively. The impressive
appreciation follows dollar/yen and euro/yen gains of about 11.3
percent and roughly 14.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
Strategists said increasing bets on aggressive policy easing
by the Bank of Japan would continue to drag the yen lower before
policymakers meet on Jan. 21-22, when it is widely expected to
adopt a 2 percent inflation target and perhaps extend the
current asset purchase program.
But the yen could rebound if the Bank of Japan falls short
of matching market expectations for implementing a very loose
monetary policy.
The dollar, meanwhile, pared gains against the yen after
U.S. data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic
region unexpectedly contracted in January..
The U.S. data was a surprise for currency investors after
better-than-expected numbers on jobless claims and housing
starts.
EURO RALLIES
An improved appetite for risk emerged after a solid bond
auction from debt-burdened Spain. The auction results buoyed the
euro, which last traded at $1.3380 against the dollar, up
0.7 percent on the day.
The euro is up 1.4 percent against the dollar so far in
2013, largely due to growing optimism about the euro zone after
surprisingly upbeat comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi last Thursday.
The next important event for financial markets is Chinese
data on Friday. Should the world's second-largest economy show
strength, riskier currencies, such as the Australian dollar,
should rally.
(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James
Dalgleish)