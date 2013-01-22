NEW YORK Jan 22 The dollar extended its decline against the yen on Tuesday after U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in December, though the U.S. currency remained off the earlier session low.

The dollar was last down 1 percent at 88.71 yen, compared with the 88.86 it traded at before the data was released. The session low posted at 88.35 yen earlier in the global trading day.