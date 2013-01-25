* Euro zone banks to repay more ECB loans than expected
* German business confidence data fuels demand for euro
* Yen weakness continues; Japan defends yen policy
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The euro scaled 11-month peaks
against the dollar and 21-month highs versus the yen on Friday
after the European Central Bank announced a higher-than-expected
level of loan repayments by banks, affirming the view that the
region's debt crisis has turned the corner.
A survey showing improvement in business confidence in
Germany also underpinned the euro, which was on track for its
best one-day gain in two weeks.
The ECB said 278 banks decided to repay 137 billion euros in
three-year crisis funds at the earliest opportunity next week.
The total amount topped traders' forecast for repayment 100
billion euros.
"The larger-than-expected repayment should have some impact
on euro zone liquidity conditions and is also seen as another
sign that the European crisis continues to ebb," said Nick
Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy, at Wells Fargo Bank in
New York.
Europe's shared currency rose 0.6 percent on the day
to $1.3455, after hitting $1.3479, its highest since late last
February.
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto said the euro is rapidly approaching three major
resistance levels. She cited this year's high of $1.3486, the 50
percent retracement of the May 2011 to July 2012 collapse at
$1.3492, and the psychologically-important $1.3500 figure, all
of which are within reach.
But Sutton cautioned, "We would not position too early for
the downside and would instead trade with the trend until it
breaks."
The ECB is the first major central bank to start moving away
from unconventional monetary policy measures, unlike the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, which are buying bonds to
stimulate growth. When a central banks purchases assets,
effectively expanding its balance sheet, the country's currency
tends to be hurt because it increases the currency's supply.
Reflecting a dramatic improvement in the euro zone's funding
conditions, the cross currency basis swap, or the relative
premium for swapping euro Libor for dollar Libor, on Friday
traded at -17.5 basis points on three-month contracts
, the lowest premium in 20 months.
A lower swap premium suggests fewer demand for the greenback
and diminished funding stress in the euro zone.
Also on Friday, data showing German business morale improved
for a third straight month in January fanned demand for the
euro. The data added to signs that growth in Europe's largest
economy is picking up and followed a positive private sector
activity report on Germany.
Against the yen, the single currency rose 1.4 percent to
122.45 yen. Earlier, the euro touched 122.77 yen, its
highest level since mid-April 2011.
The euro has gained more than 1 percent against the dollar
and more than 2 percent versus the yen this week as investors
bet on more gains, encouraged by falling euro zone peripheral
bond yields.
In the options market, traders reported demand for euro
calls, which are bets on more gains, although one-month risk
reversals on Friday still showed a minor bias for
puts or more euro weakness. However, this was the smallest euro
put level since November 2009.
YEN WEAKENS
The yen came under renewed pressure after reports on
Thursday quoted Japan's deputy economy minister as saying the
currency's decline was not over and a dollar/yen level of 100
would not be a concern.
The dollar rose to a 2-1/2-year high of 91.19 yen,
rising past reported options barrier at 90.75 and 91 yen. The
U.S. currency has gained more than 14 percent since
mid-November. The greenback has gained for 11 straight weeks
versus the yen.
The yen's steep drop since late last year and government
efforts to ease fiscal and monetary policy have raised eyebrows
abroad, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel singling out Japan
on Thursday as a source of worry.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, shrugging off Merkel's
concerns, said on Friday monetary easing was aimed at pulling
the country out of deflation, not manipulating currencies.
BNP Paribas in a note said the yen's downside momentum
remained strong, but the back-and-forth statements about the
currency's weakness between foreign politicians and Japanese
officials should exacerbate volatility.
One-month volatility in dollar/yen edged up on Friday to
11.32 percent, possibly in the wake of Merkel's
concern about a weak yen.