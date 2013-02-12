BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
NEW YORK Feb 12 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to its highest since Feb 7.
The euro rose as high as $1.3475, last trading at $1.3464, up 0.4 percent on the day. The global session low was $1.3364.
The euro last traded at 125.48 yen, down 0.7 percent on the day but above the low of 124.98, according to Reuters data.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million