By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The yen dropped against the
dollar and euro in volatile trade on Wednesday, returning to its
months-long trajectory, as remarks from Russia's deputy finance
minister gave investors the green light to start selling the
Japanese currency again.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said the yen
had definitely been overvalued and that "there are no signs"
Japan's monetary authorities were intervening.
The Group of Seven on Tuesday issued a statement reaffirming
that fiscal and monetary policies would not be directed at
devaluing currencies. The yen had rallied after a G7 official
said their statement was meant to signal worries about excessive
moves in the yen.
By Wednesday, however, investors were more confident the G7
statement was not meant to warn about recent yen weakness. That
sentiment was reinforced by comments from Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King, who said the statement designed to cool
international currency tensions should be taken at face value.
"The G7 statement on exchange rates has potentially removed
some of the downside momentum from the Japanese currency," said
Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy, at Wells Fargo in
New York.
"Although foreign currencies are up today, those moves are
somewhat lacking in conviction, with markets still in something
of a waiting mode ahead of this weekend's G20 meeting of
financial officials," he said.
Some strategists said investors may still be wary of selling
the yen before a G20 meeting in Moscow on Friday and Saturday.
If policymakers caution against the pace of the yen's recent
falls, the Japanese currency could rebound.
"Further foreign currency gains are possible, though perhaps
not until after and depending on the outcome of that meeting,"
Bennenbroek said.
The euro last traded at 126.04 yen, up 0.2 percent
on the day and edging towards a 34-month high of 127.71 hit last
week.
The dollar last traded at 93.54 yen, up 0.1 percent
on the day. U.S. investors were cited as the main buyers of the
pair. It hit a near three-year high of 94.42 yen on Monday.
"To me the statement says -- as long as price action is
smooth (G7 officials) are not going to do anything. So I stand
by my point that we are going to have more yen weakness in the
medium-term," ," said Vasileios Gkionakis, head of global FX
strategy at UniCredit in London.
He said Unicredit would maintain its long euro/yen position
and target 130.00 yen in three to six months.
The yen lost nearly 20 percent against the dollar between
November and early February, picking up speed as Japan's new
government put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease monetary
policy more aggressively to defeat deflation.
Markets were also likely to tread cautiously until the
outcome of a BOJ meeting ending on Thursday, although many
expect the bank to hold off from any fresh easing measures until
a new governor takes the helm.
The dollar briefly pared gains against the yen after U.S.
data showed retail sales barely rose in January as tax increases
and higher gasoline prices restrained spending.
EURO RISES VS DOLLAR
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3482, with traders
citing demand from Middle East buyers earlier in the day.
Some strategists said the euro also would be largely
sidelined before the G20 meeting, although it could come under
pressure if euro zone gross domestic product data on Friday
shows the economy contracting.
The euro has retreated from a 15-month high of $1.3711 hit
at the start of February. It extended losses last week when
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned of downside
risks to the euro zone growth outlook.
The British pound, meanwhile, fell to multi-month lows
following a Bank of England inflation report that highlighted a
weak pound is a necessary condition for rebalancing, strategists
said, and confirmed official expectations that price pressures
will remain above target.