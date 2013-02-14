NEW YORK Feb 14 The dollar turned positive
against the Japanese yen and briefly extended gains versus the
euro on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than
expected last week.
The data pointed to a continued steady improvement in labor
market conditions.
The dollar last traded at 93.42 yen, up 0.1 percent
on the day. It had been trading at about 93.28 before the
release of the data, according to Reuters data.
The euro last traded at $1.3338, down 0.9 percent on
the day. The euro traded at about $1.3334 before the release of
the data and briefly fell after the data before recovering.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 341,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected
claims to drop to 360,000.