NEW YORK Feb 25 The euro sharply pared gains against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Monday after the latest poll of an Italian election showed the centre right leading the Senate race.

The euro last traded at $1.3228, up 0.3 percent on the day on the day, but far below the global session peak of $1.3318.

The euro last traded at 123.98 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day, but sharply below the global session high of 125.25 yen, according to Reuters data.