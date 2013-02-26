BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
New York Feb 26 The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen and pared losses against the euro on Tuesday on a slew of U.S. data and after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke strongly defended the U.S. central bank's bond-buying stimulus.
Bernanke, before Congress on Tuesday, said the benefits of the Fed's bond buying program, called quantitative easing, clearly exceed possible costs.
Meanwhile, new U.S. single-family home sales surged to their highest level in 4-1/2 years in January and U.S. consumer confidence picked up much more strongly than expected in February.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's monthly service index turned positive in February.
The dollar last traded at 92.18 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 91.98 before the data and Bernanke.
The euro last traded at $1.3064, flat on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3108 before the news, according to Reuters data.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates