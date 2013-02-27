DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK Feb 27 The dollar extended losses versus the euro and briefly pared losses against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after U.S. data showed orders for durable goods fell in January.
The euro last traded at $1.3078, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3074 before the release of the data.
The dollar last traded at 91.38 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day. It briefly rose above 91.58, which was where it was trading before the release of the data.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations