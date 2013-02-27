NEW YORK Feb 27 The dollar extended losses versus the euro and briefly pared losses against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after U.S. data showed orders for durable goods fell in January.

The euro last traded at $1.3078, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3074 before the release of the data.

The dollar last traded at 91.38 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day. It briefly rose above 91.58, which was where it was trading before the release of the data.