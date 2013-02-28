NEW YORK Feb 28 The dollar pared gains against
the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after data gauging the
state of the U.S. labor market last week and the economy in the
fourth quarter of last year.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting some
traction in the labor market recovery.
Meanwhile, the U.S. economy barely grew in the fourth
quarter although a slightly better performance in exports and
fewer imports led the government to scratch an earlier estimate
that showed an economic contraction.
The euro last traded at $1.3128, down 0.1 percent on
the day. It had been trading at about $1.3124 before the release
of the data.
The dollar last traded at 92.18 yen, down 0.1 percent
on the day. It had been trading at about 92.28 before the
release of the data, according to Reuters data.