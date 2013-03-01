BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar pared gains against the Japanese yen and briefly extended gains against the euro on Friday after U.S. data showed consumer spending rose in January as Americans spent more on services.
Savings provided a cushion after income recorded its biggest drop in 20 years.
The euro last traded at $1.3014, after briefly falling from where it was trading before the release of the data, at about $1.2998.
The dollar last traded at 92.72 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 92.78 before the release of the data.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.