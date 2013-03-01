NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar pared gains against the Japanese yen and briefly extended gains against the euro on Friday after U.S. data showed consumer spending rose in January as Americans spent more on services.

Savings provided a cushion after income recorded its biggest drop in 20 years.

The euro last traded at $1.3014, after briefly falling from where it was trading before the release of the data, at about $1.2998.

The dollar last traded at 92.72 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 92.78 before the release of the data.