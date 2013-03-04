* Euro near Friday's 2-1/2-month low of $1.2965
* Prospect of fresh Italian elections grows
* Growing bets on ECB rate cut this week
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 4 The euro traded near a
2-1/2-month low against the dollar and fell against the yen on
Monday, weighed down by political uncertainty in Italy and
expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates
sooner than previously thought.
Italy appeared to be inching toward another round of
elections after an inconclusive one last week. Analysts are
concerned that without a stable government, the country will be
unable to pass reforms required to get its borrowing and debt
under control.
Italian 10-year bond yields as a result rose
to 4.881 percent on Monday, underperforming all euro zone bonds
apart from Greece's.
"The euro continues to be firmly out of favor, as has been
the case since the outcome of the Italian parliamentary election
last month," said Samarjit Shankar, director of market strategy
at BNY Mellon on Boston.
"That rekindled yet another bout of investor concerns due to
the political uncertainty in the country in particular and the
commitment of euro zone policy makers to austerity in general."
Renewed worries about Italy, the euro zone's third-largest
economy, rattled investors, sending sentiment in the currency
bloc down sharply in March and fuelling speculation the ECB will
lower interest rates in the near term.
Although a Reuters poll last week showed economists expected
the ECB to keep rates on hold this Thursday, some strategists
expect the bank to revise down its inflation projection and look
for a 25-basis-point rate cut as early as the April meeting.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2980, not far from a
2-1/2-month low of $1.2965 struck on Friday, after the euro zone
sentiment data was released. The euro zone common currency was
last down little changed on the day at $1.3018.
Stop-loss orders are cited below $1.2960, with reported
option barriers at $1.2950, $1.2925, and $1.2900. A break below
$1.2900 could take the euro toward its next support at $1.2842,
its 200-day moving average at current prices.
The euro was also 0.2 percent lower against the yen at
121.60 yen.
The economic outlook for the euro was glum and some analysts
said poor euro zone services Purchasing Managers Index surveys
on Tuesday and growth data on Wednesday could push the euro even
lower if they fell below forecasts.
"There's growing speculation that the European Central Bank
will show a greater willingness to push the benchmark interest
rate to a fresh record low," said David Song, currency analyst
at DailyFX in New York.
"The fundamental developments coming out of the euro area
may continue to drag on the exchange rate should it highlight a
weakening outlook for growth and inflation," Song added.
Some US$4.13 billion in euros changed hands using Reuters
Dealing.
Investors discarded growth-linked currencies such as the
Australian dollar after China announced measures to
tighten curbs on the property market.
The Australian dollar fell to a near eight-month low of
US$1.0113 and was last down 0.1 percent on the day at US$1.0190.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 93.40
yen with the session low at 93.15.
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWide
Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, said losses accelerated
after going through stop-loss orders at 93.40, with support
likely at 93.15 and 93.
Other central bank meetings and announcements this week
include the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of Japan, the
Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.
"These central banks are likely to sound more dovish at the
meetings, which should de facto support the dollar," said Sean
Cotton, vice president and foreign exchange advisor at Bank of
the West in San Ramon, California.
Meanwhile, the U.S. data calendar highlight this week will
be the nonfarm payrolls report for February on Friday.