* ECB seen holding rates, but may signal future easing
* ADP jobs data boosts U.S. dollar prospects
* No BoJ action seen this week
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 6 The euro weakened against the
dollar on Wednesday, a day before a European Central Bank
monetary policy meeting, pressured by expectations the bank may
flag future interest-rate cuts.
The ECB is widely expected to keep policy unchanged at its
meeting on Thursday, though President Mario Draghi may use the
news conference afterwards to hint at future policy easing.
Projections for both growth and inflation in the euro zone are
likely to be on the low side, giving the central bank room to
cut rates in the coming months.
The dollar, meanwhile, extended gains against the euro and
yen after a report showed U.S. private-sector employers added
198,000 jobs in February, another sign of improvement in the
labor market.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 170,000 jobs. January's
private payrolls were revised up to show an increase of 215,000
from the previously reported 192,000..
But while the ADP jobs data was important ahead of the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday, investors remained focused
on the ECB in the nearer term.
"The market has turned dovish on the ECB and that kept the
euro constrained," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist, at BNP Paribas in New York. "While most are
expecting the ECB to keep rates steady, there are a few calls
for a rate cut tomorrow including our bank."
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2993.
It was the third time in four days that the euro has traded
below the key $1.30 level. So far in 2013, the euro was down 1.6
percent.
Some US$3.6 billion in euros changed hands on the Reuters
Dealing platform.
Political stalemate in Italy following inconclusive
elections is also likely to keep the euro subdued.
The dollar has also been the most sought-after currency on
Wednesday and has been for many weeks, said Samarjit Shankar,
director of market strategy, at BNY Mellon in Boston, adding
that euro zone investors have been steady buyers of the
greenback.
"For market participants spooked by the euro's renewed
travails, the greenback and Swedish krona have emerged as the
safe-havens of choice, while sterling's allure has been severely
dented," Shankar said.
The dollar index rose 0.5 percent to 82.471.
YEN DIPS
The dollar rose 0.7 percent against the yen to 93.93 yen
. The euro was up 0.2 percent at 121.97 yen.
Some US$1.9 billion in yen changed hands, using Reuters
Dealing.
The Bank of Japan also holds its two-day policy meeting this
week. Investors are expecting no further action from the BoJ and
are instead looking at the April 3-4 meeting, the first policy
review under new governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Kuroda is expected to be formally appointed as governor
after confirmation by parliament. He is an advocate of
aggressive monetary easing.
Traders said one increasingly popular strategy is to bet on
dollar/yen moving between 90-91 and 95 yen until April 4, using
option strategies.
The growth-linked and higher-yielding Australian dollar
earlier got a boost from data showing Australia's economy
expanded by 0.6 percent in the December quarter, and benefited
also from improved risk appetite as the Dow Jones industrial
average hit new heights.
But by early afternoon trading in New York, the Australian
dollar traded down 0.2 percent at US$1.0242, hurt by the
U.S. currency's broad strength.