* Retail sales posts largest rise since September
* U.S. economy outperforms, lifting dollar sentiment
* Euro hurt by higher Italian bond yields after auction
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar rallied to a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday
after strong U.S. retail sales data boosted expectations the
U.S. economy is outperforming other advanced markets.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday retail sales
increased 1.1 percent, the largest rise since September, after a
revised 0.2 percent gain in January.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of currencies, rose to 83.023, the highest since Aug. 3.
"Strong activity numbers will help maintain investor
expectations that the U.S. economic recovery is best placed
amongst G-3 to begin gaining traction this year," said Samarjit
Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston.
Broad dollar strength pushed the euro down 0.8
percent on the day to $1.2924. The single currency had hit a
session low of $1.2922, the weakest since Dec. 10.
Trading volume surged, with some $1.5 billion in euros
changing hands on Reuters dealing in the last two hours,
compared to an average of $4.13 billion over the past five days.
The euro also came under pressure as an Italian debt auction
saw weaker demand, sending borrowing costs higher on political
uncertainty in Italy.
"The headline yields and the fact they had to pay slightly
more than last time was a tad disappointing," said Neil Jones,
head of hedge fund FX sales, at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "I can
understand the hesitancy (for Italian debt) and that is why the
yields are higher and this has weighed on the euro as well."
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.8 percent at
124.25 yen.
The dollar was little changed at 96.11 yen, recouping
losses after the release of strong U.S. retail sales data.
Analysts said yen weakness was firmly intact and it would
continue to trend lower after dovish former currency diplomat
Haruhiko Kuroda takes over as the Bank of Japan's next chief.
Kuroda, whose nomination along with Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi
Nakaso as deputy governors, is expected to be signed off by the
Japanese parliament later this week.
All have vowed to pursue radical measures to lift Japan's
inflation rate to two percent - something that has not happened
for almost two decades.