* Dollar index hits 7-month peak; euro near 3-mth lows
* Weak euro zone jobs data contrasts with strong U.S. data
* Swiss franc, Norway crown fall after policy decisions
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar rose to a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies and a
three-month peak versus the euro on Thursday, buoyed by a string
of U.S. data that lifted optimism about the world's largest
economy.
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week,
while the current account deficit narrowed in the fourth
quarter, government data showed on Thursday. Other reports over
the past week highlighted improvement in the U.S. labor market
and consumer spending.
"The theme has been the stronger U.S. data and we're looking
at continued upside surprises in the U.S. numbers," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"The dollar has been trading from a strong point and that should
continue."
An improving U.S. economic picture has revived talk that the
Federal Reserve might pare back monetary easing measures towards
the end of this year. Some analysts said rising 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields could signal further dollar gains.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback
versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 82.995
. It had earlier risen as high as 83.166 on Reuters data,
the highest since Aug. 3.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2937, having hit a
session low of $1.2910, the weakest since Dec. 10.
Euro zone employment fell 0.3 percent in the last three
months of 2012, data showed on Thursday, intensifying concerns
about the region's economic outlook. Other data on Wednesday
showed a bigger-than-expected drop in euro zone factory output
in January
"Weak euro zone industrial production and employment data
contrasts with stronger U.S. employment and retail sales figures
which is driving interest rate expectations in favour of the
dollar over the euro," said Adam Myers, senior currency
strategist at Credit Agricole.
Credit Agricole forecasts the euro to fall to $1.27 by the
end of June, though Myers said there was a risk it could fall
further. Demand from central banks to diversify their dollar
holdings into euros could temper euro falls, however.
Political uncertainty in Italy and a likely bailout for
Cyprus also kept the euro under pressure. Investors also focused
on a EU summit that will discuss budget policies, with signs
that France, Spain and Portugal could be given more time to meet
their deficit goals as long as they maintain a debt-cutting
trend.
The question of a bailout for Cyprus will be discussed on
the sidelines of this week's EU and euro zone summits although
it is not officially on the agenda of either meeting, a German
official said on Wednesday.
The dollar also rose to a six-month peaks against the Swiss
franc and the Norwegian crown after central bank
policy decisions and accompanying comments in Switzerland and
Norway pushed those currencies lower.
The Swiss franc fell to 0.9567 per dollar, its lowest since
early September, after the Swiss National Bank it stood ready to
take more monetary easing measures if needed. It also said the
currency was still too high and that it would enforce the 1.20
franc per euro limit with "utmost determination".
Norway's crown hit a low of 5.8250, also its strongest since
early September after the Norges Bank said its key policy rate
would be kept low for longer than market participants had
expected.
The dollar also firmed against the yen, which fell broadly
after a short-lived reprieve earlier this week when some
investors and speculators chose to take profits on the Japanese
currency's persistent slide.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 96.34 yen.
Expectations of aggressive policy easing from the Bank of Japan
are expected to underpin the dollar, with many traders looking
for a retest of the 3 1/2-year high of 96.71 yen hit on Tuesday.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 124.69 yen but was
still some way from the 34-month peak around 127.70 set last
month.