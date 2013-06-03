* Dollar pressured by contraction in U.S. manufacturing sector * Euro rises after PMI data proves encouraging * Focus on ECB rate decision on Thursday By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar fell across the board on Monday, undermined by a report showing the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May for the first time in six months. That could temper expectations the Federal Reserve could reduce its $85-billion-per-month stimulus program, which has pressured the U.S. currency since it was launched in the midst of the global financial crisis. All the key metrics in the U.S. manufacturing report were negative, including the employment and prices paid components. The index showed a reading of 49.0, down from 50.7 in April and short of expectations for 50.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. "While the (ISM) data for now constrains the thoughts of QE (quantitative easing) tapering, this data is weak enough that it will also raise broader questions on global growth," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. However, Ruskin pointed out that although the ISM report confirms that the manufacturing sector is soft, "it says little about the wider economy that has looked stronger than the manufacturing numbers." In midday New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.97 percent at 82.565. The greenback also fell below 100 yen, hitting 99.52 yen , its lowest since May 9. It last traded at 99.57 yen, down 0.9 percent. "Dollar/yen has been held hostage to the broader risk-off environment," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale. "The market is very short yen and that means that it is vulnerable to further short-covering in the yen, meaning a lower dollar/yen ... if risk continues to be under pressure." Overall, strategists said the Bank of Japan's aggressive easing policy will push the yen lower in the coming months. Societe Generale's Tan expects the dollar to close the year at 108 yen. Volatility in the Japanese benchmark stock index has further weighed on dollar/yen for the past week and a half, with the Nikkei's 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 toppling the dollar from a 4-1/2 year peak of 103.74 yen hit the previous day. GOOD DOLLAR SHOWING IN MAY Investors also took profits on the dollar after a good run in the month of May. The greenback gained nearly 2 percent against a basket of currencies last month. That was the dollar's second-best monthly performance so far this year. The dollar also posted monthly gains of more than 3 percent versus the yen. "There was a lot of dollar buying in May, partly due to some upbeat U.S. data, and now market participants are stepping back a little bit to capitalize on these gains," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Dollar weakness was further exacerbated by a firmer euro that was supported by data showing the euro zone's manufacturing sector showed signs of stabilizing. The Purchasing Managers' Index indicated that the decline in the region's manufacturing had eased significantly in May. The euro was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.3036. Resistance was cited at last week's high of $1.3062. The next focus is Thursday's European Central Bank rate decision. Market participants are weighing the possibility of another interest rate cut, either in the benchmark refinancing rate or a move to take the deposit rate negative. Both moves could drag the euro lower. Investors will also keep their eye on the U.S. May employment report due on Friday, with Wall Street analysts expecting job gains of 170,000 and an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent. Deutsche Bank's Ruskin said if the U.S. non-farm payrolls report is strong, then the poor ISM data would be easily forgotten and the dollar would rally again. Overall, he believes U.S. employment data will be the determining factor as to whether the Fed will wind down its asset purchase program. Positioning data on Friday showed currency speculators had continued to add bets on further dollar strength, with contracts at their highest since at least June 2008.